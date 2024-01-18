Students Excelling at College: Our Latest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Several students from Park Forest and the area are excelling in their colleges right now. We received notification about Trinity Price at Lehigh, Donay Lewis at Hofstra, Brandon Spence at Monmouth, and Nasir Bailey studying at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Trinity Price: Fall 2023 Dean’s List, Lehigh University

Trinity, of Park Forest, earned recognition on the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Fall 2023 semester. Lehigh is in Bethlehem, PA. The school shares, “For over 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the most selective, highly-ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provide opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

Donay Lewis: Fall 2023 Dean’s List, Hofstra University

Donay Lewis of University Park excelled during the Fall 2023 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5. She earned a spot on the Dean’s List. Donay’s major is Political Science.

From Hampstead, NY, Hofstra sends this information about the school: “Hofstra University is a dynamic community of nearly 11,000 students who dedicate themselves to civic engagement and academic excellence to become leaders in their communities and careers. Students can choose from approximately 175 undergraduate program options. There are 200 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences. Also education, health professions, and human services.”

The University includes the following:

the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs.

the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science,

the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication,

the Maurice A. Deane School of Law,

the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies,

and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Spence makes Dean’s List at Monmouth College.

Brandon Spence is an exercise science major studying in Monmouth, IL. He is from Park Forest. He made the Dean’s List at Monmouth College for the Fall of 2023. His parents are John M. and Lynda C Spence of Park Forest.

About Monmouth

Founded in 1853 and affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Monmouth College provides a transformative educational experience within a caring community of learners. A residential liberal arts college that is the birthplace of the women’s fraternity movement, Monmouth College empowers students to realize their full potential, live meaningful lives, pursue successful careers, and shape their communities and the world through service and leadership.

Nasir Bailey Named to Fall 2023 Dean’s List at UA Little Rock.

Nasir Bailey of Park Forest, IL, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Baily was a four-time Illinois State Champion.

The Dean’s List recognized more than 1,175 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester.

To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a 3.5 GPA.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social, and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city.

This is a release prepared for eNews Park Forest by Merit Pages, a service that announces good news about college students. Know someone else who deserves recognition? Send your information to [email protected] with your contact information so we can verify.