Non-Partisan Committee Sets Annual Meeting

The Non-Partisan Committee in Park Forest

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)—When political divisions roil the election landscape, Park Forest stands as a successful, working example of non-partisanship in local government. The Non-Partisan Committee in Park Forest aims to keep village and library board elections accessible to anyone who wishes to run.

The Committee for Non-Partisan Government in Park Forest (NPC) is committed to preserving and maintaining the openness of village and library board elections.

The NPC came into existence almost 70 years ago. The purpose was to allow every candidate for local government to run for office without political parties or slates.

On Saturday, May 18, the NPC will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. The meeting will be in the Park Forest Village Hall boardroom, 350 Victory Drive, Park Forest. The agenda includes plans for upcoming forums for the 2025 village elections, NPC officer elections, and committee finances.

The committee encourages members and anyone interested in learning more about the NPC to attend.

For more information, don’t hesitate to contact the NPC at [email protected].