Preview Photos: QUARTET at The Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group sent preview photos of its upcoming comedy QUARTET, starring Ken Hawkley as Wilf, Alicia Cuccia as Cissy, Liliana Mitchell as Jean, Mike Cabsinger as Reggie, Tim Bray as Tim Bray, and Rose Crockett as Ann.
Show times for QUARTET are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, April 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20; ADDED Saturday matinee April 20 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm April 14 and 21.
The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website, dg.booktix.com. You will receive directions to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call the Box Office at 708-755-3444.