Preview Photos: QUARTET at The Drama Group

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group sent preview photos of its upcoming comedy QUARTET, starring Ken Hawkley as Wilf, Alicia Cuccia as Cissy, Liliana Mitchell as Jean, Mike Cabsinger as Reggie, Tim Bray as Tim Bray, and Rose Crockett as Ann.

Show times for QUARTET are 7:30 pm beginning Friday, April 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20; ADDED Saturday matinee April 20 at 2:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm April 14 and 21.

(L to R) Reggie (Mike Cabsinger) and Wilf (Ken Hawkley) stand behind (L to R), Jean (Liliana Mitchell), and Cissy (Alicia Cuccia) in this group photo of the cast of Quartet. The comedy Quartet runs at The Drama Group from April 12 to 21. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Wilf (Ken Hawkley) approaches Cissy (Alicia Cuccia) for a pinch. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Jean (Liliana Mitchell) pauses as Cissy (Alicia Cuccia) exclaims, “You’ll love it here, Jean!” (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

While reading, Reggie (Mike Cabsinger) realizes “Newmann was right!”. The comedy Quartet runs at The Drama Group from April 12 to 21. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Anne (Rose Crockett) enjoys the piano stylings of Cedric (Michael Behrens). “I love it when you play for me.” The comedy Quartet runs at The Drama Group from April 12 to 21. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

(L to R) Tim (Tim Bray), Ann (Rose Crockett), Reggie (Mike Cabsinger), Wilf (Ken Hawkley), and Bobby (Michael Behrens) stand behind Jean (Liliana Mitchell) and Cissy (Alicia Cuccia) in this cast photo. The comedy Quartet runs at The Drama Group from April 12 to 21. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service, BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website, dg.booktix.com. You will receive directions to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” You may also call the Box Office at 708-755-3444.