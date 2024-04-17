Star Wars Giveaway, Rock Painting, and More at the Park Forest Library in May

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library has a wide array of offerings for patrons in May. Among other events, patrons can celebrate Star Wars Day with a kids’ giveaway, attend a virtual discussion with Kal Penn, and learn all about butterflies from naturalists.

“Double Lives” by Mary Monroe is May’s No Pressure Community Read selection. (Image PFPL)

No Pressure Community Read

Patrons can receive a free copy of “Double Lives,” a novel by Mary Monroe. Identical twins Leona and Fiona Dunbar fool teachers, boyfriends, bosses, and even their mother by pretending to be each other. But when Leona pretends to be Fiona, she is surprised to find herself attracted to her sister’s husband. Meanwhile, Fiona is enjoying her newfound single lifestyle.

As one might expect, their lives become complicated the longer the ruse continues.

Patrons can register for the book on the library website beginning April 24. Pick-up begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Kids can get a free Star Wars gift on May 2. (Image PFPL)

May the Fourth be with You

Star Wars Day may be May 4, but kids can stop in the library on Thursday, May 2, to receive a special Star Wars surprise gift. There are limited quantities available. No registration is necessary. Contact Nikki at (708) 748-3731, extension 231 for more information.

Teen DIY Mini Flower Dishes

On Monday, May 20, at 4 p.m., teens are invited to stop by the library to paint a mini ceramic flower dish. All materials are provided. More information on the event can be found on the library website.

Rock Painting for All Ages

Everyone may participate in a rock painting project. On Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m., stop by the library and paint a rock with a message and design meaningful to you. When complete, we will place the rocks around the village. Registration on the library website is necessary.

Multi-talented Kal Penn will be in a Zoom presentation on May 7. (Image PFPL)

A Virtual Discussion with Kal Penn

Kal Penn has had quite a varied life: actor, writer, producer, and former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. He is the featured speaker on Tuesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. for this month’s Illinois Libraries Present series. Registration for the Zoom virtual presentation is now open. Registrants will receive the Zoom link.

Naturalists will discuss the life cycles of butterflies on May 21. (Image PFPL)

Fluttering Pollinators

Naturalists from the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington will visit the library on Tuesday, May 21, at 4 p.m. to discuss butterflies. The discussion will include their life cycles and how they pollinate flowers and herbs. The library’s website has more information on the event.

Part two of the library’s brain health series is on May 30. (Image PFPL)

Brain Health (Part Two)

Part two of a three-part Brain Health Series is on Thursday, May 30, at 11 a.m. This “Hold That Thought In” session discusses memory types and strategies to help with everyday forgetfulness. Molly Hofer of the University of Illinois Extension will lead the discussion. Part three of the series will be on June 20.

Registration on the library website is necessary and opens on May 23.

Learn about digital content creation at the library on May 25. (Image PFPL)

DIY Media Mastery

Videographer/photographer Larry Streeter will discuss digital content creation on Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. Participants will learn about the tools available to create videography, photography, and graphic designs. Registration is necessary and opens on the library website on May 18.

“Bob Marley One Love” is the featured film at the library on May 28. (Image PFPL)

Monthly Movie Matinee

“Bob Marley: One Love” is the featured film on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. This recently released film celebrates the life of Jamaican artist Bob Marley as he attempts to hold a unity concert to stop a local political and violent feud in the country. The story recounts his difficult childhood and evolution into one of the world’s best-known and best-loved artists. Registration on the library website is a plus and opens at 9 a.m. on May 21. The film is rated PG-13. Light refreshments will be provided.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all May events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining April events can be found here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will not be open on May 27, Memorial Day.