Nora Zerante ’11 Appointed as Assistant Principal of Marian Catholic

Chicago Heights, IL–(ENEWSPF)– Marian Catholic High School proudly announces the appointment of Nora Zerante ’11 as the new Assistant Principal. She will begin serving for the 2024-2025 school year. Zerante, who has dedicated eight exemplary years to Marian Catholic. She was the English Department Chair, English Teacher, and Head Varsity Softball Coach. Ms. Zerante now steps into this esteemed leadership role.

While at Marian Catholic, Zerante has demonstrated a profound commitment to academic excellence, student welfare, and extracurricular enrichment. Innovative teaching methodologies have characterized her leadership within the English Department. She fosters critical thinking skills and nurtures a love for literature among her students. As the Head Varsity Softball Coach, she has instilled teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. She guided her team to numerous victories on and oﬀ the ﬁeld.

Nora Zerante: Dedication to Marian Catholic

Zerante’s appointment as Assistant Principal further solidiﬁes her dedication to serving the school community and nurturing its continued success. In her new role, Zerante will work closely with the newly appointed Principal, Dr. Joe Zampillo, Ed.D. ‘89, to uphold Marian Catholic’s tradition of academic excellence, spiritual development, and community engagement.

Together, they will lead Marian Catholic into its next chapter of growth and achievement.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve Marian Catholic as Assistant Principal alongside Dr. Joe Zampillo,” said Zerante. “The Dominican pillars of study, prayer, preaching, and community are the foundational values that built my personal educational and leadership philosophy. In my time as a student, teacher, and coach at Marian Catholic, I have learned that building community and relationships are essential to our success, and nurturing relationships will be at the heart of the work I do with our students, faculty, and staﬀ, parents and families, and alumni.”

The appointment of Nora Zerante as Assistant Principal signiﬁes Marian Catholic High School’s continued commitment to providing exceptional education and leadership opportunities for its students.