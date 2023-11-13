What A Former Roller Rink is Now at SD 162

Richton Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A former roller rink is now a multi-purpose facility for use by School District 162.

Mayor Joseph Woods, community leaders, School District 162, Southland College Prep Charter High School board members, and Dr. Blondean Y. Davis attended. Dr. Davis is the superintendent of Matteson School District 162 and CEO of Southland College Prep. The highlight was a ribbon-cutting for the Annex, a newly converted multi-purpose facility on the Southland campus.

Matteson School District 162 transformed the former roller rink into a multi-purpose building. It now houses a full-service commercial kitchen. The District prepares over 20,000 meals weekly for students attending Matteson District 162’s seven schools and Southland College Prep.

The Annex also has an event meeting space and storage for school band uniforms, dance, choir, and drama costumes. The building also stores district equipment and supplies.

The District contracted with Quest Food Management Services. They prepare nutritious breakfasts and lunches with various foods and cuisines using fresh local products. After meal preparation, the meals go to the District’s seven schools and Southland College Prep.

“We are pleased that Matteson District 162’s Board has been able to acquire this building and convert it to good and useful purposes which will serve students and community members for generations,” said Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis added that the District’s building and grounds team succeeded in the creative and practical conversion of the structure. Architects and a local contractor succeeded in making spaces for multiple purposes.

“The new state-of-the-art commercial kitchen is most impressive and has the potential capacity to serve as many as 100,000 meals weekly, which we are exploring with other local school districts who may wish to participate in this new venture,” Dr. Davis said.