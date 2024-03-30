Eighty-Eight College Scholarships to Chicago-Area Students

United College Fund, Superintendents’ Commission, and Tougaloo College Collaborate to

Award Eighty-Eight Scholarships

Tinley Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Eighty-eight students received college scholarships from a partnership of Chicago-area school superintendents, the United Negro College Fund, and Tougaloo College, a Mississippi Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

The Superintendents’ Commission for the Study of Diversity and Demographics (SCSDD), in partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Tougaloo College, awarded high school seniors a total of $102,000 of scholarships to enroll in colleges and universities of their choice during a March 21 banquet at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

In addition, according to organizers, students received full-ride scholarships to attend Tougaloo in Mississippi. These included:

ten students from Bloom Township 206,

Southland College Prep,

Rich Township 227,

and Hillcrest High School.

Tougaloo College provost Dr. Josiah J. Sampson III was on hand to award the scholarships to the college, founded in 1869 near Jackson, Mississippi. Three students received Presidential Scholarships. Seven received Provost and Servant scholarships through funding from Tougaloo, the Superintendents’ Commission, and the UNCF.

The Organizations

The Superintendents’ Commission comprises 37 elementary and secondary superintendents and school districts in suburban Cook and collar counties. These districts are dedicated to providing quality educational opportunities for all students.

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) provides scholarships, emergency student aid, scholarship endowments, and capacity building for UNCF-member institutions.

“Seeing these scholarships being awarded is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, as well as the commitment of our community to support their educational dreams,” said Dr. Johnnie Thomas, president of the Superintendents’ Commission and superintendent of Rich Township High School District 227. “It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

The achievement underscores the commitment of the Chicago area educational community and UNCF towards fostering the future of young scholars, said Dr. Blondean Y. Davis, CEO of Southland College Prep Charter High School and superintendent of Matteson School District 162, who also serves as vice president of the Tougaloo College board.