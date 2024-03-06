Emily Mells of Park Forest Named to the Fall 2023 President’s List

Atlanta, GA-(ENEWSPF)- Emily Mells of Park Forest earned recognition on the Fall 2023 President’s List at Georgia State University. Ms. Mells is a 2023 graduate of Southland College Prep.

To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0. They must maintain a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State. Classes must be during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Emily Mells is majoring in Pre-Psychology at Georgia State.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from diverse backgrounds.

