CSCC Business After Hours in Park Forest May 16

East Hazel Crest, IL-(ENEWSPF)—The Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce (CSCC) will hold a Business After Hours event on Thursday, May 16. The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra will host the event from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Tall Grass Arts Association in downtown Park Forest.

CSCC says Business After-Hours events are an excellent opportunity to network with professionals in a cultured atmosphere.

The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra’s headquarters are in DownTown Park Forest. Find them at 377 Artists Walk, Park Forest. Reach them by phone at (708) 481-7774.

Contact Kim Marisa Kunce to register for the event at [email protected].

Tall Grass Arts Association is near the IPO on Artists Walk:

Thank you to long-time reader and subscriber Barbara Sturges for alerting us of this upcoming event.

About the IPO

IPO’s history dates back to 1954. Then, known as the Park Forest Orchestra, the organization had community members with volunteer musicians. In 1978, the orchestra re-formed into a professional chamber orchestra that performed in Park Forest. In 1982, the orchestra took its current name to reflect its regional mission. Instrumental to IPO’s growing success was the naming of Carmon DeLeone as Music Director in 1986.

During DeLeone’s 25-year tenure, the IPO expanded its Artists-in-the-Schools Education Program to include interactive Youth Concerts. In the 1990s, the IPO performed in residence at the Center for the Performing Arts at Governors State University. In 2008, the orchestra began a new residency at the Lincoln-Way North Performing Arts Center in Frankfort, a regionally centralized location. Maestro DeLeone became the Conductor Laureate of the IPO in 2011.

After an international search process, IPO appointed David Danzmayr as Music Director. He served from 2012-2016 and expanded IPO’s programming to include American work in every program. In 2017, following a search that attracted over 170 applicants from around the world, IPO’s Board of Directors announced the hiring of Stilian Kirov as Music Director beginning with the 40th Anniversary Season. Kirov has expanded IPO’s repertoire and developed Classical Evolve, the company’s first Composer-in-Residence Competition.