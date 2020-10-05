Prairie State College to Continue Virtual Operations through Spring 2021

Prairie State College. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) administration has announced the decision to remain online for the spring 2021 semester. This decision, similar to fall, was made as a precautionary measure to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus has infected millions of people nationwide and caused thousands of deaths. Reports from various sources indicate that the pandemic will persist. Interim PSC President, Dr. Thomas Saban, says the administration, while optimistic, will do whatever it takes to keep the college community safe.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff are paramount, and continue to be what influences our decisions, especially during this global pandemic,” said Saban. “I hope the predictions about the virus are grossly inaccurate; however, we must proceed in a safe and well-informed manner to protect our students and employees.”

Saban says the College is working on the course offerings for the spring semester and is planning additional initiatives to provide students with the technology and resources necessary for an excellent online experience.

In a message to the PSC staff and students, Saban writes that the “faculty has been doing a tremendous job at creating an enriched remote learning environment, and we will continue to build on what we have established.”

Through May 2021, all classes will be delivered virtually, and specified labs will meet in person following PSC Building Guidelines, state mandates, and CDC recommendations. Priority registration for the spring semester begins Oct. 19, and open registration begins on Oct. 26.

Saban says the College is prepared to shift to in-person classes upon notification from Governor Pritzker. Still, for now, the College will extend the online learning model as part of its commitment to providing the safest environment for the college community.