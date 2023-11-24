Nehemiah Lomax Part of NCAA Qualifying UW-Whitewater Football Team

Whitewater, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Nehemiah Lomax, a native of Park Forest, is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawk football team. He and his teammates will compete in the NCAA Division III Playoffs for the 19th time in school history. They earned an at-large bid to the 32-team tournament.

Mr. Lomax is studying Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

UW-Whitewater (9-1 overall) hosted Bethel (Minn.) in the first round on Saturday, November 18. The Warhawks prevailed 42-14 in the game at Perkins Stadium.

Their next matchup is on November 25 against Bethel University. Kickoff is at noon, also at Perkins Stadium. Catch the live broadcast online.

The Warhawks finished the regular season with five wins against nationally ranked-opponents under first-year head coach Jace Rindahl.

UW-Whitewater is a six-time national champion (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014).

Nehemiah Lomax Selected for All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Nehemiah Lomax, defensive line football player at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater out of Crete-Monee High School. (Photo: UW-Whitewater)

Nehemiah Lomax is one of 16 members of the Warhawk team selected for the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the 2023 season.

Mr. Lomax hails from Crete-Monee High School and is on the defensive line. Lomax threatened offenses all season with 2.0 sacks and four quarterback hurries. He registered 22 tackles, including 4.5 that occurred behind the line of scrimmage.

Mr. Lomax hopes to be a software engineer. He lists his favorite TV show as “Game of Thrones.” He is a fan of the New Orleans Saints.

According to the school, Mr. Lomax chose to attend UW-Whitewater because he liked the campus and environment.