Current July 2024 Home Sales in Park Forest

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Twenty-five properties were sold in Park Forest in July as of this writing. Home sales averaged $155,720, with a median price of $160,000. The highest sale price was $250,000 for a 2500 sq. ft. home on Lee Street. One house in foreclosure sold for $72,000. Two homes shared the minimum price for properties sold at $62,000, one on Western Avenue and the other on Minocqua Street.

A table with the individual listings follows the narrative below.

Park Forest July Home Sales as of July 26

Late July

407 Todd St. sold for $170,000 and closed on July 24, 2024.

Three beds, two baths, 1551 ft.².

3440 Western Ave. sold first for $62,000 and closed on July 24, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bath, in a 3125 ft.² lot.

322 Central Park Ave. sold for $72,000 and closed on July 19, 2024.

Three bedrooms, one bath, 1100 ft.2.

Mid-July

317 Farragut Street sold for $219,000 and closed on July 17, 2024.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1183 ft.².

215 Early St. sold for $192,000 and closed on July 17, 2024.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1336 ft.².

334 Onarga St. sold for $130,000 and closed on July 17, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1309 ft.².

334 S. Orchard Drive sold for $210,000 and closed on July 17, 2024.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1898 ft.².

105 Shabbona Dr. sold for $72,000 and closed on July 17, 2024.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1092 ft.².

328 Mohawk Street sold for $167,500 and closed on July 16, 2024.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1514 ft.².

146 Blackhawk Dr. sold for $155,000 and closed on July 16, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 936 ft.².

226 Tampa St. sold for $149,000 and closed on July 16, 2024.

Four bedrooms, one bathroom, 1456 ft.².

128 Shabbona Dr. sold for $110,000 and closed on July 16, 2024.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1092 ft.².

59 Sauk Trail sold for $140,000 and closed on July 15, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 974 ft.².

Early July

114 Larue St. sold for $218,000 and closed on July 12, 2024.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1551 ft.².

144 Westwood Dr. sold for $235,000 and closed on July 12, 2024.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1600 ft.².

249 Allegheny St. sold for $191,000 and closed on July 12, 2024.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1692 ft.².

46 Sangamon St. sold for $136,000 and closed on July 11, 2024.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1740 ft.².

319 Indianwood Blvd. sold for $145,000 and closed on July 11, 2024.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1219 ft.².

307 Minocqua St. sold for $62,000 and closed on July 17, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1310 ft.².

483 Lakewood Blvd. sold for $178,000 and closed on July 8, 2024.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1918 ft.².

157 Nashua St. sold for $160,000 and closed on July 8, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 949 ft.².

336 Onarga St. sold for $125,000 and closed on July 3, 2024.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 974 ft.².

220 Lee St. sold for $250,000 and closed on July 2, 2024.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2500 ft.².

353 Suwannee St. sold for $169,000 and closed on July 2, 2024.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1398 ft.².

483 Talala St. sold for $175,500 and closed on July 1, 2024.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1092 ft.².

Combined Home Sales Data

Address Selling price 407 Todd St. $170,000 3440 Western Ave. $62,000 322 Central Park Ave. $72,000 334 Onarga St. $130,000 215 Early St. $192,000 333 S. Orchard Dr. $210,000 317 Farragut St. $219,000 105 Shabbona Dr.* $72,000 128 Shabbona Dr. $110,000 226 Tampa St. $149,000 328 Mohawk St. $167,500 146 Blackhawk Dr. $155,000 59 Sauk Trl. $140,000 144 Westwood Dr. $235,000 114 Larue St. $218,000 249 Allegheny St. $191,000 319 Indianwood Blvd. $145,000 246 Sangamon St. $136,000 307 Minocqua St. $62,000 483 Lakewood Blvd. $178,000 157 Nashua St. $160,000 336 Onarga St. $125,000 353 Suwannee St. $169,000 220 Lee St. $250,000 483 Talala St. $175,500 Total Homes Sold: 25 Average Price: $155,720 Median Price: $160,000 High Price: $250,000 Low Price: $62,000

* foreclosure

Sources: Public record information from Realtor.com and Zillow.com.