Police: Adults Fight Over Spoiled Milk – Blotter Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Two adults allegedly fought in a school cafeteria over spoiled milk. According to police, one punched the other. The two co-workers then began to throw milk at each other, police said.

That is the final incident we report on here.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through May 3, 2024

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Khalil M. Mosley, 26, Park Forest, on April 30th and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to the Park Forest Fire Department at 12:34 AM, where paramedics were checking out an alleged victim in a domestic incident. The woman said she was home at 11:30 PM when her boyfriend, Khalil Mosley, “broke into the residence through the screen window,” according to the report. She and Mr. Mosley got into a verbal argument, which turned physical. Mr. Mosley then allegedly choked the woman, threw her on the ground, and pulled her hair, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Eddie H. Johnson Jr., Park Forest, on May 1 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a report of domestic battery. The complainant alleged that Mr. Johnson arrived home and went up the stairs of the house “high on crack,” according to the report. Mr. Johnson then allegedly began to throw items around the house and started pushing the complainant around, according to police. Mr. Johnson then reportedly made threats that he was going to kill the complainant and “beat her ass,” according to police.

According to police, a responding officer observed minor scratches on the complainant’s hands and a broken nail on the complainant’s right hand.

DUI

Brian K. Stewart. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Brian K Stewart, 28, Chicago Heights, on May 2 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash involving vehicle damage, illegal transportation of alcoholic liquor, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Officers responded to Juniper Street, Court J-5, at 2:37 AM to investigate a hit-and-run report. SouthCom Dispatch related that a vehicle struck cars on Juniper and was driving away, according to police. When police arrived, they found a car with damage along the driver’s side of the vehicle. Police met the complainant, who told them he was outside cleaning off his porch when he heard a brief screech followed by a hard impact. The complainant alleged he saw that the vehicle Mr. Stewart was driving smashed into his car, which was parked on the roadway, according to police. He further alleged that the offending vehicle attempted to take off, but the car could not move fast, according to police.

An officer saw a man outside his vehicle and another sitting in the front passenger seat. According to police, the front passenger-side bumper of the silver 2004 Lexus RX350 had been damaged. The officer asked if either of the men needed an ambulance. They responded that they did not. Police learned that the driver was Brian K. Stewart, and the passenger was a family member of Mr. Stewart.

Angry Car Owner

Police heard the family member yell, “You tore my shit up,” and “You tore up my Lexus…,” according to the report. Mr. Stewart told police that he didn’t drink anything but did have a couple of dances at Jimmy’s in Chicago Heights, according to police. As the family member continued to yell at Mr. Stewart, Mr. Stewart said, “You had me drive your car for you,” according to police.

An officer asked if Mr. Stewart would submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Mr. Stewart agreed. After the tests, officers decided to arrest Mr. Stewart on suspicion of driving under the influence. Inside the car he was driving, police found an open 16.9 fluid ounce bottle of Beatbox, 11.1% alcohol, according to police. At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Stewart refused to submit to a breath sample.

Battery and Resisting

PFPD: It was all over spoiled milk.

Police arrested Keevon M. Taylor, 26, Monee, on May 3 and charged him with battery and resisting.

Police responded to the Michelle Obama School of Technology and the Arts at 10:23 AM to investigate a report of a disturbance in the cafeteria. When police arrived, they located a man the report describes as “irate” in the school cafeteria. They later identified him as Keevon M. Taylor.

According to police, Mr. Taylor was yelling and shouting at the time. Police placed him in handcuffs and performed a protective patdown of his person. This yielded negative results for weapons.

Mr. Taylor allegedly “continued being irate and yelled profanities” when the officer performed the patdown and asked for Mr. Taylor’s age, according to police. Police took him to the Park Forest Police Department.

Throwing Spoiled Milk

At the school, an officer spoke with Mr. Taylor’s coworker, who said the two of them were engaged in an argument about expired milk, according to the report. During the argument, Mr. Taylor allegedly punched his coworker in the face with a closed fist, according to police. She then defended herself, according to the report. The two reportedly started fighting and throwing milk at each other, according to police. There is no indication in the report that they threw spoiled milk or fresh.

The complainant said she wanted to sign criminal complaints against Mr. Taylor, according to police.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

