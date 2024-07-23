With Fewer Border Crossings, DeLuca Urges State to Redirect Migrant Funding to Property Tax Relief Payments

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Immigration officials report a drop in undocumented border crossings. State Rep. Anthony DeLuca wants the state to redirect funding for migrant issues to fund property tax relief payments. According to a release from his office, he focuses on modest-income homeowners in the south suburbs.

“Residents are frustrated by skyrocketing property tax costs, and they rightfully expect the state to intervene. We can make a significant impact by responsibly focusing our state budget spending. We must focus on the issues taxpayers are most concerned with. State dollars previously dedicated to managing the migrant crisis should now go to a growing property tax crisis affecting residents in the south suburbs.

DeLuca: Pritzker Can Redirect for Property Tax Relief

“I’m calling on Governor Pritzker and his administration to take necessary steps. He should redirect $100 million earmarked for the intake of undocumented individuals. Instead, create direct property tax relief payments for qualifying modest-income homeowners. We should start with those living in Bloom, Rich, Thornton, and Bremen Township, who recently received their triennial reassessment.

“I pledge to work with units of local government, the Cook County Assessor’s Office, and state officials to find a comprehensive solution for this ongoing crisis in the south suburban region.”

“I will continue to represent the will of this district by pushing for strong, responsible action that cuts property taxes, reinvests in our community, and addresses the most pressing needs of our taxpayers.”