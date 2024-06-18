Marian Catholic High School Welcomes Mike Taylor as New Athletic Director

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Marian Catholic High School announced the appointment of Mike Taylor as the new athletic director, eﬀective July 1, 2024. Taylor is a dedicated member of the Marian Catholic community. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted passion for the school’s mission and values.

Taylor has 30 years of experience in coaching, athletic administration, and teaching. For 20 years, he served as the Head Basketball Coach at Marian Catholic. He earned widespread respect for his leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment to excellence on and off the court. Under his guidance, the basketball program ﬂourished, achieving numerous victories and fostering the personal growth and development of countless student-athletes.

Fostering a Competitive Spirit, Academic Achievement

Marian Catholic names Mike Taylor as new athletic director. (Photo: MCHS)

“Mike demonstrates a strong passion for facilitating a dynamic and successful athletic program that fosters a competitive spirit, academic achievement, sportsmanship, student leadership, and student/athlete well-being,” said Principal Joe Zampillo, Ed.D. ’89. “His experience, qualiﬁcations, vision, and passion for Marian Catholic set him apart from the ﬁeld of highly qualiﬁed candidates and ﬁnalists who participated in the process.”

Taylor’s ties to Marian Catholic extend beyond his coaching career. He is a proud parent of three Marian Catholic alumni: Sean, Class of 2017; Ryan, Class of 2021; and Casey, Class of 2023. His investment in the Marian Catholic community underscores his commitment to fostering a positive and enriching environment for all students.

Mike Taylor: Ensure Student-Athletes Grow in Integrity, Teamwork, Academic Achievement

“I am honored to take on the role of athletic director at Marian Catholic,” said Taylor. “This community has been like a family to me. I look forward to contributing to the success and growth of our athletic programs. My goal is to ensure that our student-athletes not only excel in their sports but also grow as individuals who embody the values of integrity, teamwork, and academic achievement.”

As Athletic Director, Taylor will oversee all aspects of Marian Catholic’s athletic programs. He will ensure they align with the school’s mission and values. He will promote a culture of integrity, teamwork, and academic achievement among student-athletes. Marian Catholic High School looks forward to welcoming Mike Taylor into his new role. We anticipate continued success under his leadership.