Forest Preserve Hosts National Night Out, Perseid Star Gazing Programs, and More

Will County—(ENEWSPF)—Enjoy the Perseid Meteor Shower with less light pollution at the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Experience this and more during the first whole week of August.

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Aug. 5. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6-Friday, Aug. 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Celebrate the last days of summer break at Four Rivers with a new activity every day. Activities will include scavenger hunts, science experiments, and more. Free for all ages.

4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Celebrate National Night Out with Forest Preserve District of Will County Police officers and other eastern Will County police agencies. See emergency vehicles up close, participate in fun activities, and enjoy delicious snacks. The event enhances relationships between residents and law enforcement to foster a sense of community. For more information, visit natw.org. Free for all ages.

1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Don’t hate – appreciate the fact that snakes are amazing. Visit the museum to get a new appreciation for our slithery friends. This is a drop-in program. Free for all ages.

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in this beautiful preserve setting. Bring your beer or wine for extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free also to bring dinner or snacks to enjoy while you play. Free, ages 21 or older.

7:30-8:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Isle a la Cache Museum. Immerse yourself in the diverse melodies that can be heard as the days grow longer and the temperatures rise. Research shows that listening to nature’s sounds can reduce stress and enhance well-being. Free, ages ten or older. Register by Aug. 6.

5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Enjoy the third and final program of this summer series. The event will include live music, outdoor lawn games, a bounce house for kids, and food from Lil’ Deb’s, Life’s A Slice, Mr. Salty’s Popcorn, and Hickory Creek Brewing Co. serving adult beverages. Old National Bank supports fun & Food Trucks. Thanks to their sponsorship, the Forest Preserve will give Crumbl mini cookies to the first 500 visitors. In addition, Crumbl will be selling cookies on-site.

Eight a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. View nesting herons, egrets, and cormorants while the rookery is closed for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, ages seven or older.

90-minute sessions will be offered at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Custer Township preserve. Connect to this biologically significant portion of the Kankakee River, renowned for its rich diversity of native aquatic species. The surrounding forest and savanna habitats boast unique landscapes and native plants. Free, ages ten or older.

Seven p.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 10, Monee Reservoir. Fish at night when the water is cooler, and fish are more active. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. Free, all ages.

Nine a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 11, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Hang out at the nature center’s hummingbird courtyard to watch the birds flit overhead. Bring a chair and enjoy a light breakfast. Drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and noon. Free for all ages.

8-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Forked Creek – Butcher Lane Access in Florence Township, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena, and Whalon Lake in Naperville. Increase your chances of seeing shooting stars during the Perseid meteor shower. Pack a chair, a blanket, and snacks, and head to the preserve at night when it’s usually locked. Take a break by the fire to roast marshmallows. Free for all ages.