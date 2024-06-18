Marian Catholic Athletic Director Kevin Kelly ’80 Retires

A Legacy of Excellence, Leadership, and Impact

Athletic Director Kevin Kelly ’80 of Marian Catholic retires. (Photo: MCHS)

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Marian Catholic High School bids farewell to a beloved ﬁgure as Athletic Director Kevin Kelly ’80 announced his retirement. Coach Kelly gave 25 years of dedicated service to the institution. His tenure at Marian Catholic has been marked by unwavering commitment, transformative leadership, and a profound impact on the school’s athletic programs.

The Spirit of Dave Mattio

Kelly’s journey at Marian Catholic began more than two decades ago when he joined as the Public Relations Director, Journalism teacher, and coach in basketball and softball. Over the years, he showed exceptional talent and dedication, earning the respect and admiration of students, faculty, and the wider community. Following the passing of Dave Mattio ’66 in 2016, Kelly transitioned seamlessly into the role of Athletic Director. He carried Mattio’s legacy while imprinting his mark on Marian Catholic’s Athletic Department.

Under Kelly’s leadership, Marian Catholic’s athletic programs have ﬂourished, achieving numerous successes on and oﬀ the ﬁeld. His leadership fostered a culture of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence among student-athletes. Beyond wins and losses, Kelly prioritized the development of students, instilling values that extend far beyond the conﬁnes of athletics.

Gratitude for Time as Athletic Director

Kelly shared gratitude for the opportunity to serve his alma mater. He shared countless memories with students, families, and colleagues. He stressed the profound impact of Marian Catholic’s values-driven education. Coach Kelly always underlined the importance of nurturing student-athletes talents on and oﬀ the ﬁeld.

As Kelly embarks on the next chapter of his journey, the Marian Catholic community extends its heartfelt appreciation. His outstanding contributions served the decades of students and coaching staff well. We wish him a fulfilling and joyful retirement.

The search for Marian Catholic High School’s next athletic director began immediately. This week, the search culminated in Mike Taylor, Kelly’s successor. Coach Taylor will continue to uphold the values of excellence, integrity, and sportsmanship that deﬁne Marian Catholic’s athletic programs.