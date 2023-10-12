Nehemiah Lomax Earns Spot On UW-Whitewater Football Roster

Nehemiah Lomax, defensive line football player at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater out of Crete-Monee High School. (Photo: UW-Whitewater)

Whitewater, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Nehemiah Lomax from Park Forest, IL, studying Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earned a roster spot on the Warhawk football team for the 2023 season.

According to the university’s football bio on Mr. Lomax, he is majoring in computer science. His mother is Vicki Green-Gibbs. He played football at Crete-Monee High School.

Mr. Lomax hopes to be a software engineer. He lists his favorite TV show as “Game of Thrones.” He is a fan of the New Orleans Saints.

According to the school, Mr. Lomax chose to attend UW-Whitewater because he liked the campus and environment.

UW-Whitewater enters the regular season’s second half with a 4-1 record. The defending Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions, the Warhawks, are ranked among the top 10 in the nation by D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association.

Established in 1889, the Warhawk football team has won six national championships and 39 WIAC titles. Last year, the team finished 8-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play and reached the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs.

After drawing an on-campus, NCAA Division III record 20,113 fans on Saturday against UW-La Crosse, the Warhawks begin the second half of the regular season on the road this Saturday, Oct. 14, at UW-River Falls. For the full schedule, visit here.

