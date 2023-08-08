Prairie State College Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Prairie State College
Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Each semester, Prairie State College (PSC) recognizes its students for meeting the rigorous standards of the PSC Dean’s List. The Spring 2023 Dean’s List scholars deserve proper recognition.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or better, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at PSC during the spring semester, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The following students have earned a spot on the Spring 2023 PSC Dean’s List. We begin with those from Park Forest.

Illinois

Park Forest, IL

  • Ian Octavio Arreola-Lee  
  • Jeremiah Antoine Bedar  
  • Shatia Berkhalter 
  • Karen E. Carter 
  • Emily Rose Garcia 
  • Jaahni Marlene Hinton 
  • Guadalupe Savina Pineda
  • Asia P. Williams
  • Breana Lashay Williams  

Beecher, IL

  • Jenna Nicole Bolda
  • Ryan D. Leblanc 
  • Dalton D. Rath 
  • Tiffany L. Steadman 

Bridgeview, IL

  • Rema Khaled Muthana 

Chicago, IL

  • Antoinette R. Beal
  • Ngozi Philomina Ebitea
  • Destini Gholson

Chicago Heights, IL

  • Braeden Biggar 
  • Luis Anthony Camarena
  • Nancy D. Cordero 
  • Alexandria Ivana Espinoza
  • Alberto Flores
  • Dylan James Hawley
  • Julia M. Hernandez   
  • Alan F. Ledesma  
  • Richard John Anthony McCallum 
  • Julivethe A. Membreno
  • Ramon Mendez Gutierrez 
  • Daniel Pulido
  • Gabriel Ramirez   
  • Dianna Rodriguez 
  • MunThang Thawng
  • Danielle Trinemeyer 
  • Nick Velders 
  • Franco Villalobos
  • Nayeli Zambrano

Cicero, IL

  • Giselle Ayala                                                                                                           

Country Club Hills, IL

  • Michael Richard Bell
  • Amber A. Hall
  • Kenneth Ogunniyi           

Crete, IL

  • Raymond Lewis Coleman 
  • Kennedy Cross  
  • Noelle Fitzpatrick  
  • Qasim Hussain
  • Trina Kay Mayhill 
  • Kevin Mejia  

Evergreen Park, IL

  • Ciara Marie Black

Flossmoor, IL

  • Lonyea Alexis Farrell
  • Aimanosi R. Garuba
  • Marissa Adrianna Hopkins
  • Emilin Mathew
  • Mercy Alero Onemokpe

Harvey, IL

  • Ariana Martin

Hazel Crest, IL

  • Berthrand Enongene Ewang-Mengalle
  • Ashley Patrice Harrison 
  • Allyah Joy Nichols

Homewood, IL

  • Michael A. Bolser 
  • Paige Lillian Bush-Porco 
  • William Robert Colton 
  • Ethan Elmer Eisenberg 
  • Lovely Francois 
  • Nicholas Paul Hardison 
  • Sophie Marie Kapica 
  • Cedric Nartey  
  • Erin M. Schoen
  • Julia Porciuncula Segatto  
  • Bonnie K. Skold  
  • Nicholas John Sline  
  • Alex Renee Szczender
  • Destiny Bryeisha Talley
  • Carrington Kellen Valentine
  • Patricia Villarreal

Lansing, IL

  • Katelyn J. Austra 
  • Ch’kiara L. Brown 
  • Alyssa Jolie Buczkowski 
  • Kayla K. Greene

Lockport, IL

  • Michael Oprondek

Lynwood, IL

  • Jon William Bannister

Matteson, IL

  • Cheryl Barnes
  • Arieyanah Ashanti Ross

Minooka, IL

  • Tara S. Hulbert 

Oak Forest, IL

  • Jianna Y. Bell

Orland Park, IL

  • Victoria Eakins
  • Judith G. Fonseca 

Richton Park, IL

  • Taylor T. Parks

Sauk Village, IL

  • Toby Isa Perez

Shorewood, IL

  • Stephanie Ann Jurica

South Chicago Heights, IL

  • Dejanae Anderson
  • Alondra Yasmin Hernandez

South Holland, IL

  • Zainab T. Bolarinwa 

Steger, IL

  • Fatima Carbajal-Hernandez 
  • Donald Matthew Cortez 
  • Abigail Fernandez   
  • Isabella Arilyn Knaack  
  • Noel Rocha 

Indiana

Crown Point, IN

  • Courtney Almazan
  • Mariana G. Serratos  

Griffith, IN

  • Stephen A. McHale  

Hobart, IN

  • Joseph Bradley Green

Indianapolis, IN

  • Jose Contreras

Virginia

Ashland, VA

  • Charles Ayimavor

Italy

Milano, Italy

  • Morgan Baccio Fernando Rashed-Bayoumi


        

