Prairie State College Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Each semester, Prairie State College (PSC) recognizes its students for meeting the rigorous standards of the PSC Dean’s List. The Spring 2023 Dean’s List scholars deserve proper recognition.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or better, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at PSC during the spring semester, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
The following students have earned a spot on the Spring 2023 PSC Dean’s List. We begin with those from Park Forest.
Illinois
Park Forest, IL
- Ian Octavio Arreola-Lee
- Jeremiah Antoine Bedar
- Shatia Berkhalter
- Karen E. Carter
- Emily Rose Garcia
- Jaahni Marlene Hinton
- Guadalupe Savina Pineda
- Asia P. Williams
- Breana Lashay Williams
Beecher, IL
- Jenna Nicole Bolda
- Ryan D. Leblanc
- Dalton D. Rath
- Tiffany L. Steadman
Bridgeview, IL
- Rema Khaled Muthana
Chicago, IL
- Antoinette R. Beal
- Ngozi Philomina Ebitea
- Destini Gholson
Chicago Heights, IL
- Braeden Biggar
- Luis Anthony Camarena
- Nancy D. Cordero
- Alexandria Ivana Espinoza
- Alberto Flores
- Dylan James Hawley
- Julia M. Hernandez
- Alan F. Ledesma
- Richard John Anthony McCallum
- Julivethe A. Membreno
- Ramon Mendez Gutierrez
- Daniel Pulido
- Gabriel Ramirez
- Dianna Rodriguez
- MunThang Thawng
- Danielle Trinemeyer
- Nick Velders
- Franco Villalobos
- Nayeli Zambrano
Cicero, IL
- Giselle Ayala
Country Club Hills, IL
- Michael Richard Bell
- Amber A. Hall
- Kenneth Ogunniyi
Crete, IL
- Raymond Lewis Coleman
- Kennedy Cross
- Noelle Fitzpatrick
- Qasim Hussain
- Trina Kay Mayhill
- Kevin Mejia
Evergreen Park, IL
- Ciara Marie Black
Flossmoor, IL
- Lonyea Alexis Farrell
- Aimanosi R. Garuba
- Marissa Adrianna Hopkins
- Emilin Mathew
- Mercy Alero Onemokpe
Harvey, IL
- Ariana Martin
Hazel Crest, IL
- Berthrand Enongene Ewang-Mengalle
- Ashley Patrice Harrison
- Allyah Joy Nichols
Homewood, IL
- Michael A. Bolser
- Paige Lillian Bush-Porco
- William Robert Colton
- Ethan Elmer Eisenberg
- Lovely Francois
- Nicholas Paul Hardison
- Sophie Marie Kapica
- Cedric Nartey
- Erin M. Schoen
- Julia Porciuncula Segatto
- Bonnie K. Skold
- Nicholas John Sline
- Alex Renee Szczender
- Destiny Bryeisha Talley
- Carrington Kellen Valentine
- Patricia Villarreal
Lansing, IL
- Katelyn J. Austra
- Ch’kiara L. Brown
- Alyssa Jolie Buczkowski
- Kayla K. Greene
Lockport, IL
- Michael Oprondek
Lynwood, IL
- Jon William Bannister
Matteson, IL
- Cheryl Barnes
- Arieyanah Ashanti Ross
Minooka, IL
- Tara S. Hulbert
Oak Forest, IL
- Jianna Y. Bell
Orland Park, IL
- Victoria Eakins
- Judith G. Fonseca
Richton Park, IL
- Taylor T. Parks
Sauk Village, IL
- Toby Isa Perez
Shorewood, IL
- Stephanie Ann Jurica
South Chicago Heights, IL
- Dejanae Anderson
- Alondra Yasmin Hernandez
South Holland, IL
- Zainab T. Bolarinwa
Steger, IL
- Fatima Carbajal-Hernandez
- Donald Matthew Cortez
- Abigail Fernandez
- Isabella Arilyn Knaack
- Noel Rocha
Indiana
Crown Point, IN
- Courtney Almazan
- Mariana G. Serratos
Griffith, IN
- Stephen A. McHale
Hobart, IN
- Joseph Bradley Green
Indianapolis, IN
- Jose Contreras
Virginia
Ashland, VA
- Charles Ayimavor
Italy
Milano, Italy
- Morgan Baccio Fernando Rashed-Bayoumi