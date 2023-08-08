Prairie State College Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Each semester, Prairie State College (PSC) recognizes its students for meeting the rigorous standards of the PSC Dean’s List. The Spring 2023 Dean’s List scholars deserve proper recognition.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or better, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at PSC during the spring semester, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The following students have earned a spot on the Spring 2023 PSC Dean’s List. We begin with those from Park Forest.

Illinois

Park Forest, IL

Ian Octavio Arreola-Lee

Jeremiah Antoine Bedar

Shatia Berkhalter

Karen E. Carter

Emily Rose Garcia

Jaahni Marlene Hinton

Guadalupe Savina Pineda

Asia P. Williams

Breana Lashay Williams

Beecher, IL

Jenna Nicole Bolda

Ryan D. Leblanc

Dalton D. Rath

Tiffany L. Steadman

Bridgeview, IL

Rema Khaled Muthana

Chicago, IL

Antoinette R. Beal

Ngozi Philomina Ebitea

Destini Gholson

Chicago Heights, IL

Braeden Biggar

Luis Anthony Camarena

Nancy D. Cordero

Alexandria Ivana Espinoza

Alberto Flores

Dylan James Hawley

Julia M. Hernandez

Alan F. Ledesma

Richard John Anthony McCallum

Julivethe A. Membreno

Ramon Mendez Gutierrez

Daniel Pulido

Gabriel Ramirez

Dianna Rodriguez

MunThang Thawng

Danielle Trinemeyer

Nick Velders

Franco Villalobos

Nayeli Zambrano

Cicero, IL

Giselle Ayala

Country Club Hills, IL

Michael Richard Bell

Amber A. Hall

Kenneth Ogunniyi

Crete, IL

Raymond Lewis Coleman

Kennedy Cross

Noelle Fitzpatrick

Qasim Hussain

Trina Kay Mayhill

Kevin Mejia

Evergreen Park, IL

Ciara Marie Black

Flossmoor, IL

Lonyea Alexis Farrell

Aimanosi R. Garuba

Marissa Adrianna Hopkins

Emilin Mathew

Mercy Alero Onemokpe

Harvey, IL

Ariana Martin

Hazel Crest, IL

Berthrand Enongene Ewang-Mengalle

Ashley Patrice Harrison

Allyah Joy Nichols

Homewood, IL

Michael A. Bolser

Paige Lillian Bush-Porco

William Robert Colton

Ethan Elmer Eisenberg

Lovely Francois

Nicholas Paul Hardison

Sophie Marie Kapica

Cedric Nartey

Erin M. Schoen

Julia Porciuncula Segatto

Bonnie K. Skold

Nicholas John Sline

Alex Renee Szczender

Destiny Bryeisha Talley

Carrington Kellen Valentine

Patricia Villarreal

Lansing, IL

Katelyn J. Austra

Ch’kiara L. Brown

Alyssa Jolie Buczkowski

Kayla K. Greene

Lockport, IL

Michael Oprondek

Lynwood, IL

Jon William Bannister

Matteson, IL

Cheryl Barnes

Arieyanah Ashanti Ross

Minooka, IL

Tara S. Hulbert

Oak Forest, IL

Jianna Y. Bell

Orland Park, IL

Victoria Eakins

Judith G. Fonseca

Richton Park, IL

Taylor T. Parks

Sauk Village, IL

Toby Isa Perez

Shorewood, IL

Stephanie Ann Jurica

South Chicago Heights, IL

Dejanae Anderson

Alondra Yasmin Hernandez

South Holland, IL

Zainab T. Bolarinwa

Steger, IL

Fatima Carbajal-Hernandez

Donald Matthew Cortez

Abigail Fernandez

Isabella Arilyn Knaack

Noel Rocha

Indiana

Crown Point, IN

Courtney Almazan

Mariana G. Serratos

Griffith, IN

Stephen A. McHale

Hobart, IN

Joseph Bradley Green

Indianapolis, IN

Jose Contreras

Virginia

Ashland, VA

Charles Ayimavor

Italy

Milano, Italy