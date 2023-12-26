Rich Township High School Hosts The 50th Big Dipper Basketball Tournament of the Stars

The 50th Big Dipper Basketball Tournament will be at Rich Township High School on December 26-29. (Image RTHS)

Rich Township, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The 50th Annual Big Dipper Basketball Tournament promises to be bigger and better than ever. It will be at Rich Township High School (RTHS) District 227 Fine Arts and Communications Campus (FAC) Main Gym, 5000 Sauk Trail in Richton Park. The tournament begins on Tuesday, December 26, and runs through Friday, December 29.

In addition to the RTHS boys’ varsity basketball team, the following schools will also be participating: Thornton, Thornton Fractional South, Hyde Park, Homewood-Flossmoor, Thornwood, Tinley Park, Eisenhower, Crete-Monee, Crane Medical Prep, Hillcrest, Evergreen Park, Bremen, Westinghouse, and Bishop Noll.

Big Dipper Basketball Tournament Bracket (Image RTHS)

Superintendent Welcomes Participating Schools

RTHS District 227 Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Thomas says, “We welcome everyone to the monumental 50th edition of the Big Dipper: Tournament of the Stars! As we mark this significant milestone, it is a time to reflect on the rich legacy of what has grown to become a hallmark boys’ varsity basketball holiday tournament. The hardwood has witnessed countless unforgettable moments, legendary performances, and the rise of stars who started their journey right here. Let’s come together not just as fans of teams, but as a community that celebrates basketball.”

Admission for each daily session is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Session one is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Session two is 3:30 p.m. until the end of the last game. If you cannot attend any games in person but do not want to miss the action, click on this link. Then you can watch all the games on a live stream for $10 per day.

The tournament brackets showing the teams and the game times are here. Information on each team, including the roster and photo, is here.

Joy Communications and Rich Township High School supplied this article.