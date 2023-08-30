Marian Catholic Women Volleyball fall to St. Ignatius
Marian Catholic Women’s Volleyball Fails to Overcome St Ignatius

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In high school athletics on August 29, Host Marian Catholic fell short in a nonconference test with Saint Ignatius on Tuesday, falling to the Wolfpack, 25-16, 25-20.

Marian Catholic Varsity women’s volleyball lost to St Ignatius in two sets with the scores 16-25, 20-25. Kaitlyn Nicholas had 12 assists, Carrington Smith 7 kills, Mariana Rivero 3 blocks, and Olivia Helfen 9 digs. Record 1-7.

St Ignatius beat Spartans JV in two with scores 13-25, 20-25. Kaili Merrick had 3 kills, Brooke had 13 digs, Zia Miller had 4 aces and 9 assists. Their record now stands at 1-2.

Spartans Freshman A scored 6-25, and 4-25, taking the loss to St Ignatius.

Marian Catholic will face JCA on Tuesday, September 5th.


        
