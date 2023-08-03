Apple, Apple's worth surpasses $3 Trillion
Apple's worth surpasses $3 Trillion.
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended July 1, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26, up 5 percent year over year.

“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it.”

“Our June quarter year-over-year business performance improved from the March quarter, and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the quarter, we generated very strong operating cash flow of $26 billion, returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 3, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company’s quarterly dividend. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  July 1,
2023		 June 25,
2022		 July 1,
2023		 June 25,
2022
Net sales:                        
Products $ 60,584   $ 63,355   $ 230,901   $ 245,241  
Services   21,213     19,604     62,886     58,941  
Total net sales (1)   81,797     82,959     293,787     304,182  
Cost of sales:                        
Products   39,136     41,485     146,696     155,084  
Services   6,248     5,589     18,370     16,411  
Total cost of sales   45,384     47,074     165,066     171,495  
Gross margin   36,413     35,885     128,721     132,687  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development   7,442     6,797     22,608     19,490  
Selling, general and administrative   5,973     6,012     18,781     18,654  
Total operating expenses   13,415     12,809     41,389     38,144  
                         
Operating income   22,998     23,076     87,332     94,543  
Other income/(expense), net   (265 )   (10 )   (594 )   (97 )
Income before provision for income taxes   22,733     23,066     86,738     94,446  
Provision for income taxes   2,852     3,624     12,699     15,364  
Net income $ 19,881   $ 19,442   $ 74,039   $ 79,082  
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basi $ 1.27   $ 1.20   $ 4.69   $ 4.86  
Diluted $ 1.26   $ 1.20   $ 4.67   $ 4.82  
Shares used in computing earnings per share:                        
Basi   15,697,614     16,162,945     15,792,497     16,277,824  
Diluted   15,775,021     16,262,203     15,859,263     16,394,937  
                         
(1) Net sales by reportable segment:                        
Americas $ 35,383   $ 37,472   $ 122,445   $ 129,850  
Europe   20,205     19,287     71,831     72,323  
Greater China   15,758     14,604     57,475     58,730  
Japan   4,821     5,446     18,752     20,277  
Rest of Asia Pacifi   5,630     6,150     23,284     23,002  
Total net sales $ 81,797   $ 82,959   $ 293,787   $ 304,182  
                         
(1) Net sales by category:                        
iPhone $ 39,669   $ 40,665   $ 156,778   $ 162,863  
Ma   6,840     7,382     21,743     28,669  
iPad   5,791     7,224     21,857     22,118  
Wearables, Home and Accessories   8,284     8,084     30,523     31,591  
Services   21,213     19,604     62,886     58,941  
Total net sales $ 81,797   $ 82,959   $ 293,787   $ 304,182  
Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)
  July 1,
2023		   September 24,
2022
ASSETS:
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,408     $ 23,646  
Marketable securities   34,074       24,658  
Accounts receivable, net   19,549       28,184  
Inventories   7,351       4,946  
Vendor non-trade receivables   19,637       32,748  
Other current assets   13,640       21,223  
Total current assets   122,659       135,405  
               
Non-current assets:              
Marketable securities   104,061       120,805  
Property, plant and equipment, net   43,550       42,117  
Other non-current assets   64,768       54,428  
Total non-current assets   212,379       217,350
Total assets $ 335,038     $ 352,755  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 46,699     $ 64,115  
Other current liabilities   58,897       60,845  
Deferred revenue   8,158       7,912  
Commercial paper   3,993       9,982  
Term debt   7,216       11,128  
Total current liabilities   124,963       153,982  
               
Non-current liabilities:              
Term debt   98,071       98,959  
Other non-current liabilities   51,730       49,142  
Total non-current liabilities   149,801       148,101  
Total liabilities   274,764       302,083  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
               
Shareholders’ equity:              
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,647,868 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   70,667       64,849  
Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)   1,408       (3,068 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (11,801 )     (11,109 )
Total shareholders’ equity   60,274       50,672  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 335,038     $ 352,755  
Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions)
  Nine Months Ended
  July 1,
2023		   June 25,
2022
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 24,977     $ 35,929  
               
Operating activities:              
Net income   74,039       79,082  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   8,866       8,239  
Share-based compensation expense   8,208       6,760  
Other   (1,651 )     2,695  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable, net   7,609       4,561  
Inventories   (2,570 )     1,049  
Vendor non-trade receivables   13,111       4,789  
Other current and non-current assets   (4,863 )     (3,289 )
Accounts payable   (16,790 )     (6,108 )
Other current and non-current liabilities   2,986       246  
Cash generated by operating activities   88,945       98,024  
               
Investing activities:              
Purchases of marketable securities   (20,956 )     (70,178 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   27,857       24,203  
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities   3,959       33,609  
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (8,796 )     (7,419 )
Other   (753 )     (1,352 )
Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities   1,311       (21,137 )
               
Financing activities:              
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   (5,119 )     (5,915 )
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents   (11,267 )     (11,138 )
Repurchases of common stock   (56,547 )     (64,974 )
Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net   5,228        
Repayments of term debt   (11,151 )     (6,750 )
Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net   (5,971 )     4,970  
Other   (508 )     (148 )
Cash used in financing activities   (85,335 )     (83,955 )
               
Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,921       (7,068 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 29,898     $ 28,861  
               
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:              
Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 7,020     $ 12,251  
Cash paid for interest $ 2,590     $ 1,910  

