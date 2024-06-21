Afternoon Dinner from Wings Galore

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)—I had a pleasant chat this afternoon with Emily at Wings Galore in our Downtown. She took my lunch order, which was so filling that it served as dinner, too.

I was in the mood for a fish sandwich and tired of the square fish at the Arches on Route 30. You will still see me in the drive-thru of the Golden Arches occasionally, but the fish at Wings Galore is of a more homemade quality. It tastes like it was breaded in the store, and I’d bet it was.

Emily asked if I wanted catfish. Not my style. “Tilapia?” she asked.

Yes, that would be great. And it was.

Preparation took around 15 minutes. Leon was the gentleman on the grill. I thanked Emily for the meal, shook Leon’s hand, and nodded to the owner, who was busy on the phone. I’ll catch up with her another time.

I was happy to see the venue serves crinkly fries. I was in the mood for them, and they tasted perfect with the Heinz Ketchup I had at home.

The Sandwich Hit the Spot.

The sandwich was long, and the fish stretched the length of the lengthy bun. I ordered everything, including lettuce, pickle, and mayonnaise. When I got home, I added Tabasco. It was perfect, but the breading on the fish was a bit too salty for my taste. I rarely cook with salt, except for boiled cabbage, and I never add it to food after cooking. Low-sodium Kikoman Soy Sauce on rice is a must, however.

Wings Galore also offers fried rice. That’s on my list for next time.

I give Wings Galore 4.5 out of 5. The service was excellent: 5 out of 5. The store had a welcoming, clean environment: 5 out of 5. The prices are reasonable and affordable: 5 out of 5. The only drawback for me was the salt in the breading. I should have asked for no salt on the fries. As there wasn’t much on them, I enjoyed the fries. Leon cooked the fries and the fish just right.

I always forget to request no salt.

Wings Galore hours. (ENEWSPF)

On a personal note, please be sure to tip. While the cook prepares your food, the workers behind the counter are courteous, kind, and busy.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday, you can order your meal between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Make the trip to DownTown Park Forest and order a meal. You won’t be disappointed. You can phone your order or place your order at the counter. Delivery services are also an option.

Check out their web page, which boasts “15 Signature Sauces.”

Wings Galore Location

Wings Galore is at 347 Liberty Dr, Park Forest, IL 60466, and its phone number is (708) 980-2191.