THIS WEEKEND: Park Forest Art Fair Celebrates 68th Year

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)— The Park Forest Art Fair celebrates its 68th year this weekend. Sponsored by the Tall Grass Arts Association (TGAA), the fair boasts a rich history and a wealth of gifted artists. It is one of the Southland’s most valued annual treasures.

This year’s fair is this weekend: Sept. 21 and 22, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, in Downtown Park Forest on the Village Green.

The artists hail from all over the metropolitan area. TGAA is pleased to introduce eleven new artists and many favorite returning artists this year.

Those from the Southern Suburbs include

Marikay Peter Witlock and Billie Davis of Chicago Heights,

Melvina Stemley of Dolton,

Cheryl Osby of Flossmoor,

Richard Schmidt of Frankfort,

Jean Lewis of Glenwood,

Tara McGee of Hazel Crest,

Jenn Johnson of Homewood,

Susan Brauer of New Lenox,

Bob Nardi of Oak Forest,

Terry Boykin and Debra Glenn of Olympia Fields,

Georgeann Davis, Penny Shnay of Park Forest,

Susan Johnson, and

Jacqueline Moses of Richton Park.

History of Awards

For four years in a row, the Park Forest Art Fair has won the national “America’s Best Art Fair Awards” competition sponsored by ArtFairCalendar.com, the #1 website for art fair event listings. Named one of the “Best Overall Art Fairs,” the survey recognized the Park Forest Art Fair as one of the country’s best small, juried fine art fairs.

“This is the second oldest juried art fair in the Chicagoland region, and it has maintained its quality over the years,” event Chairwoman Janet Muchnik said. Muchnik emphasized the event always attracts a variety of talents, “some new artists and many who have exhibited continuously for nearly four decades.

“Fair visitors have a tradition of talking with the artists; the artists expect people to stop by and chat.”

Volunteers are Key

As a not-for-profit event with a tremendous volunteer force, costs to artists are meager. “Consequently, they can sell their works at very reasonable prices. This is the fair where people can buy originals for very reasonable prices.”

The eclectic nature of the fair is quickly visible to visitors who will see ceramics, sculpture, photographs, woodturning, paintings in many media, jewelry featuring original elements, and hand-blown glass.

A unique feature of the fair is the Kids’ Art Alley. It offers a range of hands-on arts and crafts activities to delight the younger set.

Music Fest on Saturday

Music plays a vital role in the Park Forest Art Fair. On Saturday, the Village will host its annual music fest.

Blend Acoustic will perform from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. The band features two guitarists who have graced the Chicago music scene for over 25 years: Sean Cantorna and Neal Alger. It performs jazz, classic rock, and pop from the ’60s to current hits.

At 1:45 p.m., William Kurk Enterprise will perform. This band collective performs original material written by William Kurk.

The Rowgers Duo will take the stage beginning at 3:30 p.m., and Harold Dawson will perform his smooth jazz at 5:15 p.m.

Food, Glorious Food!

Food vendors, including two food trucks, All Out Smoke Pit and Dulce By Dori, will be on-site. The food vendors and food trucks will be located just off Main Street.

The acclaimed Tall Grass Arts Association Gallery, 367 Artists Walk in Downtown, will be open during the fair and will host a traditional summer exhibit of works by gallery artists.

Find the Art Fair