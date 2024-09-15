Bugs, Cooking, Comedy, Knitting & More: Library Announces October Events

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—October brings various events to the Park Forest Public Library. Patrons can delve into the world of bugs, listen to an author and comedian share her story of surviving breast cancer, participate in two virtual cooking classes, and much more.

The Park Forest Public Library hosts a live bug show on October 5. (Image PFPL)

Live Bug Show!

Crosstown Exotics will bring some of the creepiest bugs to the library on Saturday, October 5, at noon. The event is suitable for all ages. Registration is required and opens on September 13. Contact Nikki at (708)748-3731, extension 234, for more information.

Connecting Through Threads

“Connecting Through Threads: Social Knitting for Older Adults & Seniors” continues on Thursdays in October from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to socialize with other knitters and share ideas, techniques, and conversations. No previous experience is necessary. Registration for this self-guided event is essential and opens one week before each class. A registration link can be found on the library’s events webpage.

Comedian and breast cancer survivor Tracy Degraff comes to the Park Forest Library on October 8. (Image PFPL)

Surviving Cancer with Tracy Degraaf

Comedian, author, and breast cancer survivor Tracy Degraaf shares her experiences during a talk at the library on Tuesday, October 8, at 11 a.m. She will discuss what she has learned through her cancer journey and share information to help others facing similar medical challenges. Registration for this event is encouraged and opens on October 1.

Author Erika Sánchez is the Illinois Libraries Present guest on October 9. (Image: Illinois Libraries Present)

Illinois Libraries Present

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Illinois Libraries Present series features author Erika Sánchez on Wednesday, October 9, at 7 p.m. Join this award-winning author for a virtual discussion of her work. Cynthia Pelayo, an International Latino Book Award-winning author and poet, joins her.

Sánchez’s recent novel, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” was adapted for the stage at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater and made into a film directed by America Ferrara.

Registration is necessary for this event, and it is now open. Registrants will be sent a Zoom link to access the discussion.

Two Virtual Cooking Classes

In October, the library offers two virtual cooking classes with Kristyn Slick via Zoom. In each class, Slick cooks alongside her virtual audience, sharing tips and tricks. Those who register for either event will receive program access information and details on the food used during the class. Participants can cook along with Slick or watch.

The first, “Tamales and Spanish Rice,” on Thursday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m., honors Hispanic Heritage Month. Interested participants should email [email protected] with “Tamales” in the subject line.

The second cooking class, on October 23 at 6:30 p.m., is themed “Global Harvest.” This class is part two of a three-part Fall Cooking Series exploring flavors from around the world. Registration for the class is necessary. You may register online or email [email protected] with “Global Harvest” in the subject line.

“The Soloist” will show at the library on October 29. (Image: PFPL)

Silver Screen Monthly Movie Matinee

The Silver Screen Movie Matinee for October is “The Soloist.” This 2009 drama is based on the true story of Nathaniel Ayers, a talented cello player who drops out of Juilliard when his schizophrenia becomes unmanageable. Homeless, he encounters a Los Angeles Times journalist named Steve Lopez, who learns his backstory and embarks on an effort to help turn Ayers’ life around.

The film stars Jamie Foxx as Ayers and Robert Downey Jr. as Lopez.

The film will show on Tuesday, October 29, at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be available. The library encourages registration, which opens on October 22.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all October events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or the library website. Information on the remaining September events is here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.