Police: Markham Man Leaves Car After Knocking Over Light Pole

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Markham man abandoned his car in Park Forest after he allegedly knocked over a light pole, police said. Police found his car after following a trail of oil. They did not see the man despite the assistance of a Park Forest K-9.

In other news, two men might have avoided charges had they told an officer their names. An officer investigated a park near 3 AM and saw the two from a distance. After approaching them, the two allegedly gave the officer incorrect last names.

There are two other reports here as well. In one, officials charged one man with felony DUI. In another instance, police arrested a man on a domestic battery charge after he reportedly choked a teen.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning June 25, 2024

Violating Park Rules, Obstructing Justice

Police handcuffed and detained Justin D Tucker, 20, and Christian K. Davis, 26, both of the 200 block of Grant St., Park Forest, on June 25 and issued them municipal citations charging violating park rules and obstructing justice.

An officer was traveling south on Grant Street at 2:58 AM past Logan Park at 207 Grant St. The park was dark and unlit. The officer used his squad’s spotlight to check the park. From a distance, he saw two subjects sitting on a bench. According to police, the park had closed at 9 PM.

Due to an extremely high rate of vehicle break-ins and thefts at that time of night, the officer investigated further. When the subject saw the squad shining a spotlight, they immediately got up and started leaving on a trail southbound, according to police. The officer pulled up behind them with a spotlight and white takedown light enabled, according to police. According to the police, both subjects kept walking and ignoring the officer.

Subjects Stop

The officer told both subjects to stop walking, and they did. Other officers arrived to assist.

The officer spoke with both subjects, later identified as Justin D. Tucker and Christian K. Davis. Both men said they were sitting in the park because it was hot at home. They told the officer that they lived nearby but allegedly refused to provide their address, according to police. They told the officer they did not have their identification with them.

When the officer asked for their names, they both provided their correct first names and middle initials but allegedly told the officer that their last name was Green, according to police. Police had SouthCom check the two names in LEADS, but their names returned no report. The police checked their names in another database but found no record of the men.

Police Take Men into Custody

While an officer checked the second database, both men allegedly attempted to leave. According to the police, they had to tell them to stop again. The men then said they had Illinois IDs issued to them and no identification from any other state.

An officer placed Mr. Tucker in handcuffs and escorted him to his squad, detaining him on suspicion of failing to identify. Another officer continued speaking with Mr. Davis. He then placed Mr. Davis in handcuffs and placed Mr. Davis in the back of his squad, according to police.

According to police, Mr. Davis and Mr. Tucker then confirmed their full names and date of birth. However, Mr. Tucker still allegedly provided a false date of birth. SouthCom located both men in LEADS and issued them the citations listed above. Police released both men from the scene.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Police arrested Khalif R. Ross, 29, of the 3300 block of Magnolia St., Markham, on June 25 and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Downed Light Pole

An officer responded to the Indianwood Boulevard and Orchard Drive area at 11:32 PM to investigate a downed light pole. When the officer arrived, it was apparent that a vehicle struck the downed light pole on Orchard Drive just north of Indianwood Boulevard and fled the scene, according to police.

Police Follow Trail of Oil

While on the scene, police found a path of oil. They followed it and found a black 2020 Dodge parked in the 200 block of Indianwood Boulevard.

Public Works Called to Remove Light Pole

Police contacted the Department of Public Works to take care of the light pole and make the roadway safe.

Officers approached the Dodge and determined that it was clear of occupants. According to police, an anonymous resident saw a man take a book bag from the trunk and then go southbound on Indianwood Boulevard.

Tow Company Unlocks Vehicle

Two officers and K-9 Lorde conducted a K-9 track from the offending vehicle, leading them to a home in the 300 block of Indianwood Boulevard. There, they found no alleged offender or any evidence.

Police contacted Coy’s Towing to take possession of the Dodge. When the towing company arrived, an officer asked that they unlock the vehicle. They inventoried the car, which yielded negative for contraband inside. They also found papers with the name of the registered owner of the car, Khalif R. Ross. Police seized Mr. Ross’s vehicle per village ordinance. Detectives later located Mr. Ross.

Public Works saw to the replacement of the downed light pole.

Felony Aggravated DUI

Police arrested Patrick D. Wheeler, 48, of the 22,700 block of Ridgeway Ave., Richton Park, on June 27 and charged him with felony aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while driver’s license was suspended, improper lane usage, driving in the wrong lane, no insurance, and improper stopping.

Police responded to a report of a reckless driver at 12:57 AM near the intersection of Sauk Trail and Oakwood Street. SouthCom advised that a black Chevrolet was in and out of traffic.

While responding, SouthCom told officers that the vehicle rolled over the curb, and the driver appeared unresponsive, according to police. Police found the car on the wrong side of the road facing southwest on the eastbound lanes of Sauk Trail. The front driver’s side tire was over the curb and in the parkway, police said.

Report: Driver is Asleep at the Wheel

According to police, Patrick D. Wheeler, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was asleep at the wheel. When he woke up, police found him disoriented. Furthermore, he had difficulty following instructions to put the vehicle into park.

At one point, Mr. Wheeler allegedly put his seatbelt on as if attempting to leave. Police repeatedly instructed him to put the vehicle in park, which he eventually did.

He got out of the Chevrolet and staggered, according to police. He had glossy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, according to police.

Driver Refuses Field Sobriety Tests

Police asked Mr. Wheeler to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He refused, according to police.

A LEADS inquiry of his name revealed that, according to police, his driver’s license was suspended on a statutory summary suspension (DUI). Police subsequently arrested Mr. Wheeler on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while his driver’s license was suspended. They took him to the Park Forest Police Department. A company towed his car.

According to police, Mr. Wheeler refused to provide a breath sample at the station. An officer read his Miranda rights to him, but Mr. Wheeler allegedly refused to give any statements.

Driver Later Apologizes

Around 5:30 AM, Mr. Wheeler asked to speak to officers, at which time he allegedly apologized, according to police. At 6:43 PM that same day, after Mr. Wheeler was sober, an officer read him his Miranda rights, which he allegedly understood and waived, according to police. He reportedly admitted to consuming five Corona beers and then driving and falling asleep, according to police. According to the report, he told officers he knew he had a driver’s license suspended when he drove.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Charles E. Murray, 34, of the 23,400 block of S. Western Ave., Park Forest, on June 27 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to an address on Waldmann Drive at 11:25 AM regarding a domestic battery report. SouthCom Dispatch said that a man wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans was allegedly jumping on a woman outside and choking her, according to police.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the man, Charles E. Murray, who appeared upset, according to police. He said the female was a teenage juvenile who had just arrived home and wasn’t answering her phone. Mr. Murray said the teen had been missing since that morning and had the location turned off on her phone.

Missing Teen

Police asked how he ended up at that address on Waldman Avenue since he didn’t live there. He said he had been calling the teen, and eventually, she turned on her location. That’s how he found her.

Mr. Murray allegedly admitted to grabbing the teen, according to police. The teen herself alleged that Mr. Murray grabbed her, smacked her, and choked her, according to police. She alleged that while he choked her, she felt she was about to lose consciousness since she could not breathe, according to the report.

An officer advised Mr. Murray that they were arresting him on suspicion of domestic battery.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.