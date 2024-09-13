Park Forest Library Names New Director

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Mary VanSwol, a nineteen-year employee with the Park Forest Public Library, is the library’s new director effective August 1. VanSwol served as Interim Director since the previous Director, Barbara Osuch, retired on July 1.

Mary VanSwol is the new Director of the Park Forest Public Library (Photo PFPL)

Previous library positions and experience

A resident of Homewood, VanSwol joined the Park Forest library staff in 2005 after receiving her Master of Science degree in Library & Information Science at the University of Illinois in Champaign. While earning her degree, VanSwol worked in various positions at the university’s History and Philosophy Library.

Among other roles at the Park Forest Library, she was the Adult Services Coordinator, overseeing the library’s collection and ordering all materials for adults. She played a leading role in moving many of the library’s reference items into general circulation to make them more available to patrons.

The state of the Park Forest Library

VanSwol believes the library is functioning very well with a dedicated staff of employees, including three recently hired library assistants. From a financial standpoint, she is confident that the library is on a very sound footing.

While the library currently has about 50,000 items in its collection, VanSwol notes that, as part of the System Wide Automated Network (SWAN) of libraries, it has access to the collections of the one hundred area libraries currently in the system. Park Forest was one of the original nine libraries that formed the basis of the SWAN system.

Her areas of focus

When asked about her main goal, VanSwol stated it was to increase the number of library card holders. The library recently conducted a survey to understand why more residents do not have library cards. While there was not a single overwhelming reason, VanSwol believes that the pandemic contributed to reduced library traffic. She reminds residents that the library offers numerous remote services such as e-books, audiobooks, and streaming video.

One of VanSwol’s top goals is to increase the number of cardholders. (Image PFPL)

The library designated September as Library Card Sign-Up Month to increase the number of cardholders. New cardholders will be in a drawing for a gift basket. VanSwol noted that library cards for residents never expire as the old cards did, as long as the patron remains at the same address and uses the card periodically.

Another area that VanSwol focuses on is improving the library’s web accessibility, including adding an accessible computer station in the lab. This would allow patrons to use screen readers and magnifiers at a workstation that can rise or lower for wheelchair accessibility.

VanSwol recently added Google Translate to several iPads previously used for a library technology class. This allows patrons to speak into the app and have their words written out, which will improve communication with those with limited English abilities.

The library as a community resource

VanSwol intends to maintain the previous director’s desire to make the library a community gathering spot by offering programs for all age groups. As an example, she noted that the library has several programs targeted to older patrons such as crafts, Tai-Chi, and the monthly Memory Café.

VanSwol is focused on learning as much as she can in her new role. She has been visiting other area libraries and meeting with their Directors for ideas on how to further improve the experience of Park Forest and Olympia Fields patrons.