Village of Park Forest, in partnership with Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®, Announces Grants for Small Business Pop-Up Shops.

Opportunity for Park Forest Small Businesses to Build Buzz & Reach New Customers

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—The Village of Park Forest and the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® are sponsoring five small business pop-up shops throughout the village.

Retailers, vendors, and foodies can apply to participate in a 22-day pop-up running from June 15 to July 6. The goal is for these temporary shops to provide new and innovative ways for local business owners to share their products with consumers.

The pop-up event was made possible, in part, by the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®. They received a mega-grant from the National Association of REALTORS®. The organization will provide catering, photography, sound, signage, and more amenities.

Pop-up Shops Highlight Small Businesses, the Heartbeat of Communities

“As entrepreneurs themselves, our Mainstreet REALTOR® members know that small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities. We are excited to support the opportunity for more local companies to connect with their neighbors. Here, they can promote their products and services and hopefully gain new customers,” said John Gormley, CEO of Mainstreet REALTORS®.

Pop-up shops allow customers to engage directly with a company’s product and brand. This creates a connection that online platforms often can’t replicate. They require little upfront investment, which makes them a great testing ground. A successful pop-up can indicate that a business is a candidate for expansion into physical retail. Those interested in learning more and applying for pop-up opportunities in the Village of Park Forest this summer can:

call or email Evely Randle at [email protected] , 708.283.5621,

, 708.283.5621, or Heather Jones at [email protected] , or 708.503.8153.

What Is Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS?

Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® is a professional membership association in Downers Grove, IL, serving more than 19,000 REALTORS® in DuPage, Lake, and Western and Southern Suburban Cook County. Mainstreet is Illinois’s largest local REALTOR® member organization and the seventh largest nationwide. To learn what a REALTOR® can do for you, visit Mainstreet.REALTOR.