Bolingbrook Man with Multiple Felony Convictions Charged with Weapons Offense

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Bolingbrook man with multiple felony convictions had a replica Glock BB gun and actual ammunition, police said. He stands accused of unlawful possession of ammunition by someone convicted of a felony.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning June 21, 2024

Police arrested Vincent M. Richardson, 30, of the 200 block of Andover Ct., Bolingbrook, on June 21 with unlawful possession of ammunition by someone convicted of a felony.

Police responded to 119 Sycamore Dr., the Autumn Ridge Apartment Leasing Office, at 9:55 AM to investigate a report that someone pulled a knife on maintenance the day before. Police met with the caller, Vincent M. Richardson, who said Autumn Ridge contracted him to check vacant units at 133 N. Arbor Trl. to see if there were trespassers. According to Mr. Richardson, someone with a knife confronted a maintenance worker the day before.

Caller Wears Badges and Replica Gun

Police said Mr. Richardson wore a ballistic vest with a star badge on the front that stated, “President Defense Executive Protection 116438.” Mr. Richardson also had a radio, a body-worn camera, pepper spray, a flashlight, and two magazines in a magazine pouch. The rear of Mr. Richardson’s ballistic vest had a patch that read “Public Safety,” according to police.

He also had a Glock semi-automatic firearm in a holster on his right hip, police said. Next to the gun was a metal star badge that was engraved, “President Defense Security 11643,” according to police.

The responding officer was unaware that Autumn Ridge Apartments had armed security guards.

Officers and Security Check Vacant Apartments

Two officers assisted Mr. Richardson and a woman, his partner, in checking over 20 units in the apartment building. All the units were vacant. The team found no one inside any of them.

According to police, staff from the leasing office gave Mr. Richardson keys to the units. Before leaving the scene, one officer asked for Mr. Richardson’s name and date of birth, which he provided. The officer then went to his patrol vehicle and conducted a LEADS inquiry. This returned a paroled—Mandatory Supervised Release (MSR) custody hit for Mr. Richardson.

The status of the hit showed that Mr. Richardson was discharged from parole. However, the officer learned, according to police, that he had been convicted of a felony. The officer conducted a criminal history inquiry and confirmed that Mr. Richardson had an extensive criminal history.

Police took Mr. Richardson into custody without incident and secured him in handcuffs.

Man Denies Previous Arrests

An airsoft handgun with yellow BB on a white wooden background. The man had actual ammunition, police said. (By Philipimage via AdobeStockPhotos, Standard license)

An officer asked him if he had a Firearm Owner Identification Card and a Concealed Carry License. Mr. Richardson responded that he did.

The officer told Mr. Richardson that he had received a prior parolee hit on his name and asked if he had ever been on parole. According to police, Mr. Richardson allegedly denied this. Pressing him further, Mr. Richardson told police he had never been arrested.

Police discover a replica gun.

Police subsequently removed the firearm from Mr. Richardson’s holster. They discovered that the gun was a replica Glock BB gun, according to police. However, the magazines on Mr. Richardson’s vest contained live 9 mm hollow point ammunition, according to police.

Mr. Richardson again confirmed that he had FOID and CCL cards and an Illinois Permanent Employee Registration.

According to police, Mr. Richardson’s criminal history included the following:

On 09/10/2021, Mr. Richardson convicted of False Impersonation of a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) in Cook County, IL (reference 21CR0392201) and sentenced to 3 years IDOC.

On 10/27/2021, Mr. Richardson convicted of False Impersonation of a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) in Cook County, IL (reference 21CF000363) and sentenced to 4 years IDOC.

On 03/16/2020, Mr. Richardson convicted of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 2 Felony) in Cook County, IL (reference 19CR1045601) and sentenced to two years of special probation.

On 03/29/2016, Mr. Richardson convicted of False Impersonation of a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) in Cook County, IL (reference 15CR0778701) and sentenced to 18 months IDOC.

On 11/07/2013, Mr. Richardson convicted of False Impersonation of a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony) in Cook County, IL (reference 13CR1520501) and sentenced to 18 months IDOC.

On 10/28/2011, Mr. Richardson convicted of Aggravated UUW (Class 4 Felony) in Cook County, IL, reference 2011CR089430, and sentenced to 1 year IDOC.

