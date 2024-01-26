Walgreens in Park Forest to Close Feb. 29

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A corporate spokesperson confirmed the writing on the wall and door. The Walgreens store in Park Forest will close on February 29. Signs inside and outside the business say the store will close for good at 3:00 PM on that date.

A Walgreens corporate spokesperson told eNews Park Forest, “When faced with the difficult decision to close a Walgreens location, several factors are considered, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, health equity classification metrics, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons.”

Leap Year’s Leap Day will give customers one additional day to shop.

According to the spokesperson, none of the employees at that location will lose their jobs.

“Walgreens is committed to assuring that our 28 employees at this location will be offered employment opportunities at nearby locations,” the spokesperson said.

We will update readers on plans for the property and building at 15 South Orchard Drive. According to Village officials, Walgreens does not own the building. They are a tenant.

More than a Corner Store: Walgreens to Close

The store served residents and non-residents with goods and medical services. As vaccines rolled out during the pandemic, Walgreens became a lifeline for people seeking security in the face of COVID-19. According to our records, the pharmacy also provided vaccines against the H1N1 in 2009.

The pharmacy was busy but often understaffed. Workers unofficially told ENEWSPF through the years that corporate would not allow adequate staffing behind the counter.

The Village of Park Forest is preparing a statement on the Walgreens store closing. We will share that statement when it is finished.

N.B. We added the information regarding the ownership of the building at 15 S. Orchard Drive on January 27, 2024, at 1:35 AM. We did so after receiving information from an official with the Village of Park Forest.