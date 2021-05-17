Pfizer Vaccine Available at Walgreens Park Forest Ages 12 and Up

Walgreens in Park Forest offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 and older. (SCREENSHOT)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Walgreens in Park Forest offers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted, subject to availability.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and up.

According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in those 12-15, 95% effective in others without evidence of previous infection.

Make your appointment(s) online at Walgreens.com.

Moderna vaccines are available at other CVS locations, according to the company’s website.

According to recent data, people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in many social situations, nor do they need to social distance. Fully vaccinated individuals also do not put others at risk as the data shows the vaccinated to not spread COVID-19.