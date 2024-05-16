SNHU Lists College Accomplishments of Local Students

College Accomplishments: Fall 2023 President’s List

Manchester, NH—(ENEWSPF)—As the 2024 school year winds down, we want to acknowledge the college accomplishments of all students from our area. We applaud those who are achieving success at Southern New Hampshire University.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following students named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students with a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are eligible for the President’s List. This is per the reporting term. SNHU describes full-time status as students who earn 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Brittney Tate of Park Forest Nicole Truss of Park Forest Danielle Frias of Park Forest Joseph Hayden of University Park

College Accomplishments: Winter 2024 President’s List

SNHU also lauded the students named to the Winter 2024 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Congratulations to these Park Foresters:

Joan Tatum of Park Forest Nicole Truss of Park Forest Danielle Frias of Park Forest

About SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.