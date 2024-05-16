Bourbonnais, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Two local students, one a Park Forester, have earned a spot on Olivet Nazarene University’s Dean’s List. The lauds are for the fall 2023 semester.

To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must be a full-time undergraduate student. The student must also have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

The Park Forester and University Park students on Park Forester Makes Olivet Nazarene‘s Dean’s List are:

Angelina Bainbridge of University Park, and

Christine Wall of Park Forest.

About Olivet Nazarene University

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university offering more than 140 undergraduate and graduate study areas, including the Doctor of Education in Ethical Leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, Olivet offers Graduate and Continuing Studies via online education. Hundreds of Olivet students From Oxford to Tokyo experience the global classroom yearly through study abroad opportunities, internships, and worldwide mission trips.

