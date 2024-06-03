Recapping Student Accomplishments for 2024

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Several local student accomplishments merit mentioning to our readers. These notes come to us from Merit Pages.

We’ll start in January and report through May 31.

Zoe Drigo of Park Forest Named to University of Alabama Fall 2023 Presidents List

Student Accomplishments: From Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Zoe Drigo was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for the fall semester 2023.

A full 13,950 students enrolled during the fall semester of 2023 at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list. They had an academic record of 3.5 (or above). For the president’s list with an academic record 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.

Tanesha Williams from Park Forest graduates from Millikin University

Student Accomplishments: From Decatur, Illinois

Tanesha Williams, from Park Forest, IL, graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from Millikin University.

Tanesha was one of 95 graduates recognized during the 2023 Winter Commencement Ceremony. This was held on December 10, 2023, at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

Demia Thompson makes Augustana College’s fall semester Dean’s List

Student Accomplishments: From Rock Island, Illinois

Demia Thompson, a Park Forest Augie Ages major, was named to Augustana College’s fall semester Dean’s List.

The college named over 1,100 to the Dean’s List for the 2023-2024 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

Augustana College is a vibrant, welcoming liberal arts college located on a 115-acre campus in the Quad Cities (pop. 400,000) along the Mississippi River.

The college enrolls 2,500 students.

Trinity Price of Park Forest was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Spring 2024 semester.

Student Accomplishments: From Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Trinity Price was granted Dean’s List status in the Spring 2024 semester, which is awarded to students who earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while taking at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research for over 150 years.

Emily Mells Named to the Spring 2024 President’s List at Georgia State University

Student Accomplishments: From Atlanta, Georgia

Emily Mells of Park Forest was named to the Spring 2024 President’s List at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes. Eligible students must also have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Georgia State University is one of the largest, most innovative multi-campus public research universities.



