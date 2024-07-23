Dr. Derek Shouba Appointed as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty at Prairie State College

Chicago Heights, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Prairie State College (PSC) announced Dr. Derek Shouba’s appointment as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty.

Dr. Shouba joins PSC from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Indiana, where he served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs. There, he oversaw undergraduate and graduate programs, accreditation, institutional effectiveness, advising, registration, and academic support services within the library.

Before Calumet College of St. Joseph, Dr. Shouba served as the Associate Provost/Dean of Arts and Sciences at Morton College. He held that position for 11 years and led the Deans’ Council. He also managed liberal arts programs and acted as the Interim Dean of Career and Technical Programs.

Dr. Derek Shouba’s Background

Dr. Shouba’s extensive professional background includes administrative positions at institutions such as the College of Lake County, Roosevelt University, and North Park University. He has a wide-ranging teaching experience, having taught history at various universities across the United States.

“Dr. Shouba’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing Prairie State College’s vision and supporting our students in achieving their academic goals,” said PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony.

Dr. Shouba holds a Doctorate in Management focusing on Community College Leadership from the University of Maryland. He also has a Master’s in History from McGill University in Quebec. His Bachelor’s of Science is from Foreign Service from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he has earned a Master’s in Human Resource Management from Roosevelt University. He also has a Master’s in Nonprofit Management from North Park University.

In his free time, Dr. Shouba enjoys reading literature, literary criticism, and European history. His wife, Dr. Besma Smida, is an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the department’s Director of Graduate Studies. They have two children, aged 21 and 19, and reside on the South Side of Chicago.