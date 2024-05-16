Summer and Fall 2024 Registration Now Open at Prairie State

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Registration is open for the 2024 summer and fall semesters at Prairie State College (PSC) with various options, including in-person, online, and hybrid classes, with flexible scheduling options and convenient start dates throughout the semester.

“Each semester is the beginning of a new journey at Prairie State College, and we are thrilled to welcome new and returning students,” PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony said. “Our faculty, staff, and administration members look forward to preparing our Pioneers for the next stages of their lives and being outstanding community members.”

First 5-week Session – May 28

8-week Session – June 10

Second 5-week Session – July 1

16-week Session & First 8-week Session – August 19

14-week – September 3

12-week -September 13

Second 8-week Session – October 14

2024 Registration: How

To enroll at PSC, students must first complete an online application. New students must speak with an advisor to register for the first semester by making an appointment on Qless. Current and returning PSC students can register through WebAdvisor or complete an Online Registration Form.

For more information on how to enroll, visit prairiestate.edu/start.

Guest Student? Get Ahead at PSC!

PSC also welcomes guest students to get ahead by taking general education courses and applying those credits to their academic progress at their four-year institution. To register, please complete an application online. If you have any questions or want to speak with an advisor, you can request a virtual meeting. For more information on being a guest student, please visit prairiestate.edu/start.

Financial Aid and Scholarships

Financial aid and scholarships are available to eligible applicants. The PSC Foundation also offers tuition, books, and fees scholarships to those who qualify. For more information, visit thepscf.org/.

Summer Hours at PSC

May 20 through August 5, PSC will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and closed on Fridays. Regular hours will resume on Monday, August 5. Individual departments are listed on the general information page at prairiestate.edu.