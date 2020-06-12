Park Foresters Named to Bradley’s 2020 Spring Dean’s List

Bradley University Entry. (SUPPLIED)

Peoria, IL-(ENEWSPF)- More than 2600 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5-grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Park Forest residents include:

Diamond Moody of Park Forest is majoring in Communication Journalism

Jarius Brookins of Park Forest is majoring in Studio Art Graphic Design

Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.

Erratum: This release originally referred to the Fall Semester at Bradley. An updated release from Bradley corrected that to the Spring Semester when these students were honored.