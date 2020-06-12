Park Foresters Named to Bradley’s 2020 Spring Dean’s List

Peoria, IL-(ENEWSPF)- More than 2600 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean’s List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5-grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Park Forest residents include:
- Diamond Moody of Park Forest is majoring in Communication Journalism
- Jarius Brookins of Park Forest is majoring in Studio Art Graphic Design
Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the resources of a larger university and the personal attention of a smaller university. More than 185 academic programs are offered in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
This is a release prepared for eNews Park Forest by a service that announces good news about college students. Know someone else who deserves recognition? Send your information to [email protected] with your contact information so we can verify.
Erratum: This release originally referred to the Fall Semester at Bradley. An updated release from Bradley corrected that to the Spring Semester when these students were honored.
You have used up your free articles for this month. To continue reading click here to login or subscribe.