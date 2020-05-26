Congratulations Brian Anderson Jr., Class of 2020

Brian Anderson Jr., Chicago Christian High School Class of 2020. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- eNews Park Forest Congratulates Brian Anderson Jr. on his graduation from Chicago Christian High School!

While a student, Brian played Freshman and Sophomore basketball at the same time, and three years of Varsity basketball, earning himself and MVP during a Christmas tournament held in Florida. The Christmas tournament was hosted by KSA Events.

Brian also earned Team MVP in 2018 during the Kankakee Christmas Tournament. He also earned All Tournament Team MVP honors and the MSC Blue All-Conference Team Selection.

Brian also played three years of Varsity football.

Mr. Anderson is still weighing his college options and plans to major in Business Management with a goal of becoming self-employed.

Would you like to see your graduate’s photo published?

Are you a 2020 graduate or the parent of a 2020 grad?

We will publish your picture for free AND send you a PDF of your photo in the article.

Your name will own the headline to your article.

Send your information to eNews Park Forest at [email protected]

Your email MUST provide a phone number we can use for verification purposes.

We need (these are not all required):

Your photograph (required)

Your name as you wish it listed

The high school, college, grade school, or kindergarten you or your child graduated from.

Activities and/or athletics you were involved in

Honors you received

Your destination post-graduation: college, trade school, job you’re seeking, United States Military (including branch)

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!