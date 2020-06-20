A’ja Nauden Named to President’s List at McKendree University

A’ja Nauden (PHOTO SUPPLIED)

Lebanon, IL-(ENEWSPF- A’ja Nauden, of Park Forest, was named to the McKendree University President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2020 semester.

Ms. Nauden is a 2017 graduate of Rich East High School and majors in Speech Communications.

“I plan to make a future career in Radio Media as a Radio Host,” she tells eNews Park Forest. “I would like to get involved into the world of social media and radio to one day have my own radio show.”

McKendree University is a “College of Distinction” and recognized as a “Military Friendly School” by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Kentucky, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

We congratulate A’ja Nauden.