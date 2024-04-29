Prairie State College Announces Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) values the contributions of both its part-time and full-time students and acknowledges their hard work and achievements. The school announces here the Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List.
Part-time students who have completed a minimum of 12 college credit hours at PSC, achieved three or more college credit hours with a term GPA of 3.75 or higher in the Fall of 2023, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above have been recognized and included in the Part-Time Honors List.
We are pleased to announce the following students who have earned a place on the Part-Time Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester. We begin with those from Park Forest:
Park Forest, IL
Bolanle Anat Adewale
Kayley M. Marrs
Curtis Lamar Ross
Illinois
Alsip, IL
Sierra J. Alexander
Beecher, IL
Alexandra C. Cofran
Nathan Diachenko
Hayden Becker Kettmann
Hayden Douglas Mohr
Bourbonnais, IL
Marcia Lynae Roach
Bridgeview, IL
Rema Khaled Muthana
Chicago Heights, IL
Stephanie Ayala
Ana Cristina Diaz
Katherine Garnica-Magana
Leonardo Hernandez
Alan F. Ledesma
Lexia L. Puente
Gabriel Ramirez
Luis Manuel Ramirez
Laura Elijia Recendiz
Martin Reyes
Vanessa A. Villanueva
Jasmin Nicole Washington
Country Club Hills, IL
Michael Richard Bell
Crete, IL
Kevin Anthony Dalton
Aum-E-Habiba
Vonteier M. Jackson
Noah A. Miller
Patricia Nathan
Maximilian Swift
Kaitlyn Nicole Turner
Dolton, IL
Clarence Wilkerson
Flossmoor, IL
Marissa Adrianna Hopkins
Gary Tennant
Glenwood, IL
Monica Gideon
Harvey, IL
Ariana Martin
Hazel Crest, IL
Malchijah Eliakim Mosley
Homewood, IL
Adrianne M. Blonn
Michael A. Bolser
Melvina Chamberlain
Tina R. Kuester
Jeremiah O. Mailey-Durodola
Kayla Ashley Maisonneuve
Grace ’Kemi Ogunbameru
Bonnie K. Skold
Destiny Bryeisha Talley
Bettye J. Taylor
Keisha Toguem
Lina Yanti
Lansing, IL
Amanda Lee Alcantar
Ch’kiara L. Brown
Kayla K. Greene
Lynwood, IL
Maryanne C. Aguanunu
Jon William Bannister
Matteson, IL
Selena Victoria Menias
Esther Chiazawom Okorie
Francisco Perez
Midlothian, IL
Ava Marie Delvecchio
Monee, IL
James Allen Riles
Sarah Marie Shubert
New Lenox, IL
Brian D. Wagner
Orland Hills, IL
Anna Nevaleane McDonnell
Richton Park, IL
Alesia D. Nichols
Cerritha L. Price
Romeoville, IL
Khluod M. Hamed
Sauk Village, IL
Tammy Alexander
Amber M. Roberts
South Chicago Heights, IL
Lupita Aviles
South Holland, IL
Monique Velena Mitchell
Steger, IL
Edmond W. Bunton
Isabella Arilyn Knaack
University Park, IL
Jadeci R. Leflore
Indiana
Crown Point, IN
Blake E. Fialka
Hobart, IN
Joseph Bradley Green
Merrillville, IN
Nathaniel M. Almaguer
Moses Vega
Munster, IN
Zachary Allan Curtis