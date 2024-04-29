Prairie State College Announces Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) values the contributions of both its part-time and full-time students and acknowledges their hard work and achievements. The school announces here the Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List.

Part-time students who have completed a minimum of 12 college credit hours at PSC, achieved three or more college credit hours with a term GPA of 3.75 or higher in the Fall of 2023, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above have been recognized and included in the Part-Time Honors List.

We are pleased to announce the following students who have earned a place on the Part-Time Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester. We begin with those from Park Forest:

Park Forest, IL

Bolanle Anat Adewale

Kayley M. Marrs

Curtis Lamar Ross

Illinois

Alsip, IL

Sierra J. Alexander

Beecher, IL

Alexandra C. Cofran

Nathan Diachenko

Hayden Becker Kettmann

Hayden Douglas Mohr

Bourbonnais, IL

Marcia Lynae Roach

Bridgeview, IL

Rema Khaled Muthana

Chicago Heights, IL

Stephanie Ayala

Ana Cristina Diaz

Katherine Garnica-Magana

Leonardo Hernandez

Alan F. Ledesma

Lexia L. Puente

Gabriel Ramirez

Luis Manuel Ramirez

Laura Elijia Recendiz

Martin Reyes

Vanessa A. Villanueva

Jasmin Nicole Washington

Country Club Hills, IL

Michael Richard Bell

Crete, IL

Kevin Anthony Dalton

Aum-E-Habiba

Vonteier M. Jackson

Noah A. Miller

Patricia Nathan

Maximilian Swift

Kaitlyn Nicole Turner

Dolton, IL

Clarence Wilkerson

Flossmoor, IL

Marissa Adrianna Hopkins

Gary Tennant

Glenwood, IL

Monica Gideon

Harvey, IL

Ariana Martin

Hazel Crest, IL

Malchijah Eliakim Mosley

Homewood, IL

Adrianne M. Blonn

Michael A. Bolser

Melvina Chamberlain

Tina R. Kuester

Jeremiah O. Mailey-Durodola

Kayla Ashley Maisonneuve

Grace ’Kemi Ogunbameru

Bonnie K. Skold

Destiny Bryeisha Talley

Bettye J. Taylor

Keisha Toguem

Lina Yanti

Lansing, IL

Amanda Lee Alcantar

Ch’kiara L. Brown

Kayla K. Greene

Lynwood, IL

Maryanne C. Aguanunu

Jon William Bannister

Matteson, IL

Selena Victoria Menias

Esther Chiazawom Okorie

Francisco Perez

Midlothian, IL

Ava Marie Delvecchio

Monee, IL

James Allen Riles

Sarah Marie Shubert

New Lenox, IL

Brian D. Wagner

Orland Hills, IL

Anna Nevaleane McDonnell

Richton Park, IL

Alesia D. Nichols

Cerritha L. Price

Romeoville, IL

Khluod M. Hamed

Sauk Village, IL

Tammy Alexander

Amber M. Roberts

South Chicago Heights, IL

Lupita Aviles

South Holland, IL

Monique Velena Mitchell

Steger, IL

Edmond W. Bunton

Isabella Arilyn Knaack

University Park, IL

Jadeci R. Leflore

Indiana

Crown Point, IN

Blake E. Fialka

Hobart, IN

Joseph Bradley Green

Merrillville, IN

Nathaniel M. Almaguer

Moses Vega

Munster, IN

Zachary Allan Curtis