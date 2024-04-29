Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List, Prairie State College
Prairie State College announces its Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List.
Prairie State College Announces Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Prairie State College (PSC) values the contributions of both its part-time and full-time students and acknowledges their hard work and achievements. The school announces here the Fall 2023 Part-Time Honors List.

Part-time students who have completed a minimum of 12 college credit hours at PSC, achieved three or more college credit hours with a term GPA of 3.75 or higher in the Fall of 2023, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above have been recognized and included in the Part-Time Honors List.

We are pleased to announce the following students who have earned a place on the Part-Time Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester. We begin with those from Park Forest:

Park Forest, IL

Bolanle Anat Adewale
Kayley M. Marrs 
Curtis Lamar Ross

Illinois

Alsip, IL
Sierra J. Alexander

Beecher, IL
Alexandra C. Cofran
Nathan Diachenko
Hayden Becker Kettmann 
Hayden Douglas Mohr 

Bourbonnais, IL
Marcia Lynae Roach

Bridgeview, IL
Rema Khaled Muthana

Chicago Heights, IL
Stephanie Ayala  
Ana Cristina Diaz
Katherine Garnica-Magana
Leonardo Hernandez
Alan F. Ledesma
Lexia L. Puente
Gabriel Ramirez
Luis Manuel Ramirez
Laura Elijia Recendiz
Martin Reyes
Vanessa A. Villanueva
Jasmin Nicole Washington

Country Club Hills, IL
Michael Richard Bell

Crete, IL
Kevin Anthony Dalton
Aum-E-Habiba
Vonteier M. Jackson
Noah A. Miller
Patricia Nathan
Maximilian Swift
Kaitlyn Nicole Turner   

Dolton, IL
Clarence Wilkerson

Flossmoor, IL
Marissa Adrianna Hopkins
Gary Tennant

Glenwood, IL
Monica Gideon

Harvey, IL
Ariana Martin

Hazel Crest, IL
Malchijah Eliakim Mosley

Homewood, IL
Adrianne M. Blonn
Michael A. Bolser
Melvina Chamberlain
Tina R. Kuester 
Jeremiah O. Mailey-Durodola
Kayla Ashley Maisonneuve  
Grace ’Kemi Ogunbameru
Bonnie K. Skold
Destiny Bryeisha Talley
Bettye J. Taylor
Keisha Toguem
Lina Yanti 

Lansing, IL
Amanda Lee Alcantar
Ch’kiara L. Brown
Kayla K. Greene

Lynwood, IL
Maryanne C. Aguanunu
Jon William Bannister

Matteson, IL
Selena Victoria Menias
Esther Chiazawom Okorie
Francisco Perez

Midlothian, IL
Ava Marie Delvecchio

Monee, IL
James Allen Riles
Sarah Marie Shubert

New Lenox, IL
Brian D. Wagner 

Orland Hills, IL
Anna Nevaleane McDonnell

Richton Park, IL
Alesia D. Nichols
Cerritha L. Price

Romeoville, IL
Khluod M. Hamed

Sauk Village, IL
Tammy Alexander
Amber M. Roberts 

South Chicago Heights, IL
Lupita Aviles

South Holland, IL
Monique Velena Mitchell

Steger, IL
Edmond W. Bunton 
Isabella Arilyn Knaack

University Park, IL
Jadeci R. Leflore

Indiana

Crown Point, IN
Blake E. Fialka

Hobart, IN
Joseph Bradley Green

Merrillville, IN
Nathaniel M. Almaguer
Moses Vega

Munster, IN
Zachary Allan Curtis


        

