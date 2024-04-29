Prairie State College Announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Chicago Heights, IL–(ENEWSPF)– Prairie State College (PSC) announced its fall 2023 Dean’s List. Each semester, the school recognizes its students for meeting the rigorous standards of the PSC Dean’s List.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or better, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at PSC during the fall semester, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The following students have met the criteria to be included in the Fall 2023 PSC Dean’s List. We begin with those from Park Forest:

Park Forest, IL

Jeremiah Antoine Bedar

Rebecca Susan Fassbender

Adam Drake Lindholm

Guadalupe Savina Pineda

Sanaa Rhyian Reed

Victoria S. Sanders

Babatunde Shoneye

Robert Francis Szwet

Shahedeh Tasharoki

Asia P. Williams

Illinois

Alsip, IL

Ronya M. Motan

Beecher, IL

Diego Contreras

Samantha Marie Menzyk

Brandon Moffitt

Brianna Marie Pacelli

Marina Enrica Sabino

Bryan Tavares

Chicago, IL

Antoinette R. Beal

Eduardo Martinez

Monika Rypel

Ebonie B. Scott

Chicago Heights, IL

Caleb Avila

Daniel Ayotomiwa Bamidele

Angelina M. Einert

Karla Enriquez

Jocelyn Gil

Dylan James Hawley

Larriell L.A. Knight

Richard John Anthony McCallum

Melissa Melgoza-Flores

Noemy M. Melgoza-Flores

Irma Meza

Mariela Nieves

Nathan Odaira

Anay Torres

Serenity Amor Urbina

Nick Velders

Franco Villalobos

Crete, IL

Christopher M. Baker

Kaycee Yvette Berkley

Brandi Lynn Burton

Melissa June Carbaugh

Raymond Lewis Coleman

Ronald Lucio Emery

Noelle Fitzpatrick

Mason Anthony Lazzaroni

Ryleigh Belle Peters

Nisha Sharma

Dolton, IL

Charles Ayimavor

Evergreen Park, IL

Nneoma Despina Elekwa

Flossmoor, IL

Kendall Antony Carter

Aimanosi R. Garuba

Audie L Simmons

Kourtni Lanae Stamps

Ashna Thomas

Frankfort, IL

Jeremiah Burton

Michael Anthony Scanlan

Glenwood, IL

Cathrina Louise Siekierzynski

Harvey, IL

Daniel Eugene Miller

Xitlali Santillan

Hazel Crest, IL

Berthrand Enongene Ewang-Mengalle

Allyah Joy Nichols

Homewood, IL

Nia Alyese Bell

Paige Lillian Bush-Porco

Jenny Cervantes

Naomi Ariel Cowan

Jenna H. Jackson

Caitlyn N. Kruder

Liliveth Oluomachi Nwanguma

Mary A. Olusoga

Kristen D. Ryan

Taleah Jalah Spurling

Ke’andrea Faythe Tolbert

Carrington Kellen Valentine

Abigail Carol Webb

Lansing, IL

Alyssa Jolie Buczkowski

Lockport, IL

Michael Oprondek

Allison D. Strote

Matteson, IL

Daisy Sandoval Sanchez

Mary E. Wright

Mokena, IL

Jane Claire Pinkerton

Monee, IL

Kimora Mohan

Phillip Sauatauoseuatoa Sears

Janissa Jasmine Williams

Morris, IL

Bayli A. Doss

Oak Lawn, IL

Duc Le

Kristen Renee Vanick-Jamison

Olympia Fields, IL

Laura I. Kim

Treasure Lanay Rodgers

Orland Park, IL

Kylie A. Hansen

Palos Heights, IL

Emily E. Panella

South Holland, IL

Zainab T. Bolarinwa

Steger, IL

Megan Elizabeth Gamble

Noel Rocha

Marie June Ryan

Thornton, IL

Tiffany Brooke Reichert

Tinley Park, IL

Morgan Elizabeth Lendabarker

University Park, IL

Kofoworola Musfutiyat Ajadi

Indiana

Saint John, IN

Michael Hornbuckle

Schererville, IN

Joshua Anthony Almazan

Hartford, CT

Kimberly S. Parris

BRAZIL

Felipe Villa Rosa Pinto

Pilarzinho, Curitiba, BRAZIL

Luiza Weigert Diapp

Greater Sudbury, Ontario, CANADA

Yanick Mario Léo Loiselle

Chennai, INDIA

Sachin Vanaraja

Utrera, SPAIN

Jaime Rodriguez Dominguez

Maturin, VENEZUELA