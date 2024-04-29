Prairie State College Announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Chicago Heights, IL–(ENEWSPF)– Prairie State College (PSC) announced its fall 2023 Dean’s List. Each semester, the school recognizes its students for meeting the rigorous standards of the PSC Dean’s List.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or better, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at PSC during the fall semester, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
The following students have met the criteria to be included in the Fall 2023 PSC Dean’s List. We begin with those from Park Forest:
Park Forest, IL
- Jeremiah Antoine Bedar
- Rebecca Susan Fassbender
- Adam Drake Lindholm
- Guadalupe Savina Pineda
- Sanaa Rhyian Reed
- Victoria S. Sanders
- Babatunde Shoneye
- Robert Francis Szwet
- Shahedeh Tasharoki
- Asia P. Williams
Illinois
Alsip, IL
- Ronya M. Motan
Beecher, IL
- Diego Contreras
- Samantha Marie Menzyk
- Brandon Moffitt
- Brianna Marie Pacelli
- Marina Enrica Sabino
- Bryan Tavares
Chicago, IL
- Antoinette R. Beal
- Eduardo Martinez
- Monika Rypel
- Ebonie B. Scott
Chicago Heights, IL
- Caleb Avila
- Daniel Ayotomiwa Bamidele
- Angelina M. Einert
- Karla Enriquez
- Jocelyn Gil
- Dylan James Hawley
- Larriell L.A. Knight
- Richard John Anthony McCallum
- Melissa Melgoza-Flores
- Noemy M. Melgoza-Flores
- Irma Meza
- Mariela Nieves
- Nathan Odaira
- Anay Torres
- Serenity Amor Urbina
- Nick Velders
- Franco Villalobos
Crete, IL
- Christopher M. Baker
- Kaycee Yvette Berkley
- Brandi Lynn Burton
- Melissa June Carbaugh
- Raymond Lewis Coleman
- Ronald Lucio Emery
- Noelle Fitzpatrick
- Mason Anthony Lazzaroni
- Ryleigh Belle Peters
- Nisha Sharma
Dolton, IL
- Charles Ayimavor
Evergreen Park, IL
- Nneoma Despina Elekwa
Flossmoor, IL
- Kendall Antony Carter
- Aimanosi R. Garuba
- Audie L Simmons
- Kourtni Lanae Stamps
- Ashna Thomas
Frankfort, IL
- Jeremiah Burton
- Michael Anthony Scanlan
Glenwood, IL
- Cathrina Louise Siekierzynski
Harvey, IL
- Daniel Eugene Miller
- Xitlali Santillan
Hazel Crest, IL
- Berthrand Enongene Ewang-Mengalle
- Allyah Joy Nichols
Homewood, IL
- Nia Alyese Bell
- Paige Lillian Bush-Porco
- Jenny Cervantes
- Naomi Ariel Cowan
- Jenna H. Jackson
- Caitlyn N. Kruder
- Liliveth Oluomachi Nwanguma
- Mary A. Olusoga
- Kristen D. Ryan
- Taleah Jalah Spurling
- Ke’andrea Faythe Tolbert
- Carrington Kellen Valentine
- Abigail Carol Webb
Lansing, IL
- Alyssa Jolie Buczkowski
Lockport, IL
- Michael Oprondek
- Allison D. Strote
Matteson, IL
- Daisy Sandoval Sanchez
- Mary E. Wright
Mokena, IL
- Jane Claire Pinkerton
Monee, IL
- Kimora Mohan
- Phillip Sauatauoseuatoa Sears
- Janissa Jasmine Williams
Morris, IL
- Bayli A. Doss
Oak Lawn, IL
- Duc Le
- Kristen Renee Vanick-Jamison
Olympia Fields, IL
- Laura I. Kim
- Treasure Lanay Rodgers
Orland Park, IL
- Kylie A. Hansen
Palos Heights, IL
- Emily E. Panella
South Holland, IL
- Zainab T. Bolarinwa
Steger, IL
- Megan Elizabeth Gamble
- Noel Rocha
- Marie June Ryan
Thornton, IL
- Tiffany Brooke Reichert
Tinley Park, IL
- Morgan Elizabeth Lendabarker
University Park, IL
- Kofoworola Musfutiyat Ajadi
Indiana
Saint John, IN
- Michael Hornbuckle
Schererville, IN
- Joshua Anthony Almazan
Hartford, CT
- Kimberly S. Parris
BRAZIL
- Felipe Villa Rosa Pinto
Pilarzinho, Curitiba, BRAZIL
- Luiza Weigert Diapp
Greater Sudbury, Ontario, CANADA
- Yanick Mario Léo Loiselle
Chennai, INDIA
- Sachin Vanaraja
Utrera, SPAIN
- Jaime Rodriguez Dominguez
Maturin, VENEZUELA
- Carlos Adrian Alcala
