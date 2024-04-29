Fall 2023 Dean's List, Prairie State College
Prairie State College announced the school's fall 2023 Dean's List
Academics, Local, Park Forest, Schools

Prairie State College Announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List

by on

More in Academics:

        

Chicago Heights, IL–(ENEWSPF)– Prairie State College (PSC) announced its fall 2023 Dean’s List. Each semester, the school recognizes its students for meeting the rigorous standards of the PSC Dean’s List.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 or better, have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours at PSC during the fall semester, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The following students have met the criteria to be included in the Fall 2023 PSC Dean’s List. We begin with those from Park Forest:

Park Forest, IL

  • Jeremiah Antoine Bedar 
  • Rebecca Susan Fassbender 
  • Adam Drake Lindholm 
  • Guadalupe Savina Pineda
  • Sanaa Rhyian Reed
  • Victoria S. Sanders
  • Babatunde Shoneye
  • Robert Francis Szwet
  • Shahedeh Tasharoki
  • Asia P. Williams

Illinois

Alsip, IL

  • Ronya M. Motan

Beecher, IL

  • Diego Contreras
  • Samantha Marie Menzyk 
  • Brandon Moffitt
  • Brianna Marie Pacelli
  • Marina Enrica Sabino 
  • Bryan Tavares

Chicago, IL

  • Antoinette R. Beal
  • Eduardo Martinez 
  • Monika Rypel 
  • Ebonie B. Scott

Chicago Heights, IL

  • Caleb Avila 
  • Daniel Ayotomiwa Bamidele
  • Angelina M. Einert
  • Karla Enriquez
  • Jocelyn Gil
  • Dylan James Hawley  
  • Larriell L.A. Knight  
  • Richard John Anthony McCallum 
  • Melissa Melgoza-Flores
  • Noemy M. Melgoza-Flores
  • Irma Meza
  • Mariela Nieves
  • Nathan Odaira
  • Anay Torres
  • Serenity Amor Urbina 
  • Nick Velders
  • Franco Villalobos 

Crete, IL

  • Christopher M. Baker 
  • Kaycee Yvette Berkley
  • Brandi Lynn Burton
  • Melissa June Carbaugh
  • Raymond Lewis Coleman 
  • Ronald Lucio Emery 
  • Noelle Fitzpatrick  
  • Mason Anthony Lazzaroni
  • Ryleigh Belle Peters
  • Nisha Sharma

Dolton, IL

  • Charles Ayimavor

Evergreen Park, IL

  • Nneoma Despina Elekwa

Flossmoor, IL

  • Kendall Antony Carter
  • Aimanosi R. Garuba
  • Audie L Simmons
  • Kourtni Lanae Stamps
  • Ashna Thomas

Frankfort, IL

  • Jeremiah Burton 
  • Michael Anthony Scanlan

Glenwood, IL

  • Cathrina Louise Siekierzynski

Harvey, IL

  • Daniel Eugene Miller
  • Xitlali Santillan

Hazel Crest, IL

  • Berthrand Enongene Ewang-Mengalle
  • Allyah Joy Nichols

Homewood, IL

  • Nia Alyese Bell
  • Paige Lillian Bush-Porco 
  • Jenny Cervantes 
  • Naomi Ariel Cowan 
  • Jenna H. Jackson
  • Caitlyn N. Kruder
  • Liliveth Oluomachi Nwanguma
  • Mary A. Olusoga
  • Kristen D. Ryan 
  • Taleah Jalah Spurling
  • Ke’andrea Faythe Tolbert 
  • Carrington Kellen Valentine
  • Abigail Carol Webb

Lansing, IL

  • Alyssa Jolie Buczkowski 

Lockport, IL

  • Michael Oprondek
  • Allison D. Strote

Matteson, IL

  • Daisy Sandoval Sanchez
  • Mary E. Wright

Mokena, IL

  • Jane Claire Pinkerton

Monee, IL

  • Kimora Mohan
  • Phillip Sauatauoseuatoa Sears
  • Janissa Jasmine Williams

Morris, IL

  • Bayli A. Doss

Oak Lawn, IL

  • Duc Le
  • Kristen Renee Vanick-Jamison

Olympia Fields, IL

  • Laura I. Kim
  • Treasure Lanay Rodgers

Orland Park, IL

  • Kylie A. Hansen

Palos Heights, IL

  • Emily E. Panella 

South Holland, IL

  • Zainab T. Bolarinwa 

Steger, IL

  • Megan Elizabeth Gamble 
  • Noel Rocha 
  • Marie June Ryan

Thornton, IL

  • Tiffany Brooke Reichert

Tinley Park, IL

  • Morgan Elizabeth Lendabarker

University Park, IL

  • Kofoworola Musfutiyat Ajadi

Indiana

Saint John, IN

  • Michael Hornbuckle

Schererville, IN

  • Joshua Anthony Almazan 

Hartford, CT

  • Kimberly S. Parris

BRAZIL

  • Felipe Villa Rosa Pinto

Pilarzinho, Curitiba, BRAZIL

  • Luiza Weigert Diapp

Greater Sudbury, Ontario, CANADA

  • Yanick Mario Léo Loiselle

Chennai, INDIA

  • Sachin Vanaraja

Utrera, SPAIN

  • Jaime Rodriguez Dominguez

Maturin, VENEZUELA

  • Carlos Adrian Alcala
  • Pioneer Forw

        

ARCHIVES