Park Forest Student Participates in Summer Research at Carthage

Kenosha, WI-(ENEWSPF)- Kortni Robinson of Park Forest, IL, was selected to participate in the 2023 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience at Carthage College. Robinson is conducting research into Why not me? with Professor Katherine Hilson.

The Summer Undergraduate Research Experience at Carthage offers students in all majors the opportunity to engage in full-time collaborative research with professors. Students work closely with faculty mentors on a new or developing line of research.

The Institute for Citizens & Scholars awarded Carthage faculty member Katherine Hilson a Career Enhancement Fellowship in 2021. This allowed the assistant sociology and criminal justice professor to expand her timely research into Black residents’ relationship with law enforcement in Milwaukee.

With the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation funding, Prof. Hilson began the 2021-22 sabbatical with summer research in June 2021. Building on her Ph.D. dissertation, “The Milwaukee Moment: Oppression, Policing, and Possibilities,” she devoted time to a book proposal and chapter.

Kortni Robinson Earned Her Spot in Summer Research

Kortni Robinson was featured several times in eNews Park Forest. She made the dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2020, spring 2021, and fall 2021 semesters. In February 2023, she traveled to France with Carthage College. This is Ms. Robinson’s first summer participating in a research project at Carthage.

