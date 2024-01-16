Park Forest Library Celebrates Black History and More in February

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In February, the Park Forest Public Library features events commemorating Black History Month, three book giveaways, and several interactive presentations with noted authors and documentarians.

Black History Giveaways

“Redwood Court” by DeLana R.A. Dameron will be offered to patrons on February 12. (Image PFPL)

On Thursday, February 1, kids can celebrate Black History Month by picking up a book from the library’s collection of stories by African American authors. Registration is not required, and books are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copies of “Redwood Court” by Delana R.A. Dameron will be given away while the supply lasts on Monday, February 12, at 11 a.m. The book tells the story of a multi-generational family in Columbia, South Carolina, and the lessons learned as they deal with the struggles faced by many Black families in the South.

On Monday, February 19, patrons are invited to stop by the library to pick up a swag bag filled with Black History Month surprises. No registration is required for this first-come, first-served event.

No Pressure Community Read

“Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon is the No Pressure Community Read selection in February. (Image PFPL)

The No Pressure Community Read program returns in February. Patrons can register to receive a free copy of “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon. This historical mystery set in Maine in 1789, revolves around midwife Martha Ballard, who must examine the body of a man found in the Kennebec River. Her findings, detailed in her diary, indicate a murder, much to the displeasure of local authorities. Registration to receive a book opens at 9 a.m. on January 25, with pick-up at 11 a.m. February 1.

Two virtual presentations offered by Illinois Libraries Present

February features two virtual presentations via Zoom.

Jerry Craft is in the first of two virtual presentations through the Illinois Libraries Present series. (Image PFPL)

The first, “A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid and Beyond,” features award-winning cartoonist, author, and illustrator Jerry Craft. His syndicated newspaper comic strip “Mama’s Boyz” follows the life of African American single mother Pauline Porter and her two teenage sons. In 2019, Craft published a graphic novel “New Kid.” The novel received the Newberry Medal and the Coretta Scott King Author Award. The presentation takes place on Tuesday, February 6, at 7 p.m. Registration for this virtual event is necessary and is now open.

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn discusses her work during a virtual presentation on February 20. (Image PFPL)

The second Zoom presentation occurs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, and features best-selling romance author Julia Quinn. Throughout her career, Quinn has written forty novels, including her Bridgerton series, an Emmy-nominated series on Netflix. Her latest work, “Queen Charlotte,” was co-written with Shonda Rhimes. With Quinn is author Sarah MacLean, the romance columnist for the New York Times and Washington Post. Registration for this Zoom event is now open.

Alice’s Ordinary People

A screening of “Alice’s Ordinary People” occurs at the library on February 14 followed by a discussion with its documentarian, Craig Dudnick. (Image PFPL)

Join documentary filmmaker Craig Dudnick at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, in the Ringering Room of the library for a screening of his 2012 film, “Alice’s Ordinary People.” The documentary follows Chicago activist Alice Tregay and her work with Jesse Jackson and others as part of Operation Breadbasket. Her work educating thousands on how to effectively work in political campaigns helped pave the way for the election of such notables as Harold Washington and Barack Obama. Registration for this event is necessary and is now open.

Da Dopamine Project

“Da Dopamine Project with Jae’ln” is will be on designated Wednesdays during February. (Image PFPL)

Kids learn how to channel their inner creativity with button making, drawing lessons, and more during Da Dopamine Project with Jae’ln. Sessions will be on designated Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Kids’ Zone at the library. The Da Dopamine Project is a mental health organization that focuses on building introspective skills. Registration is necessary. Call Miss Nikki or Miss Kaitlyn at (708) 748-3731, extension 31, for details and dates.

Continuing Events

Brian Thompson’s “Nature’s Gentle Tai Chi Gong” continues each Tuesday in February at 9 a.m. Thompson leads participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movements with mental and physical health benefits. Registration opens a week before each session through a link on the library events calendar website.

On Tuesday, February 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library hosts a gathering for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their families and caregivers. Participants can relax and socialize while enjoying presentations, activities, and refreshments. Registration is necessary and opens at 9 a.m. on February 13.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all February events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Find information on the remaining January events here, including Mayor Woods’ appearance on January 20 at noon for the inaugural “A Piece of Park Forest” presentation.

Mayor Joseph Woods kicks off “A Piece of Park Forest” on January 20. (Image PFPL)

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.