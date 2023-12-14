January Events at the Library Include an AI Discussion, A Book by Amanda Gorman, and More

Park Forest Public Library

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Library rings with local authors and artists in the new year. There will also be an AI discussion virtual presentation on artificial intelligence. Come also for free copies of a children’s book by noted poet Amanda Gorman.

An AI discussion should be online after all, right?

“A Piece of Park Forest” Spotlights Local Artists and Authors

The library’s new “A Piece of Park Forest” initiative will feature local artists and authors. (Image PFPL)

In January, the library will start a new initiative, “A Piece of Park Forest,” focusing on local authors and artists. The first interactive session features Park Forest Mayor and Poet Laureate Joseph Woods at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 12. Registration for this event is necessary and is open now.

AI Discussion: A Chance to Learn About Artificial Intelligence

Three noted science fiction writers (Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu, and Martha Wells) will discuss AI in literature during a January 11 virtual presentation. (Image: Illinois Libraries Present)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic. Experts are extolling its potential benefits and the dangers. The Library presents an AI discussion, “Speculating about Our AI Future,” featuring three science fiction writers discussing AI’s impact on our lives. Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu, and Martha Wells are the featured speakers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 11. This Zoom virtual session is part of the Illinois Libraries Presents series. More information and a registration link are on the library website. Registrants will receive a Zoom link for the presentation.

Amanda Gorman Book Giveaway

The library offers free copies of Amanda Gorman’s new children’s book on January 19 while supplies last. (Image: Gorman Facebook)

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman collaborates with acclaimed children’s illustrator Christian Robinson in their new book “Something, Someday.” The text shows how we all can make a difference in the world, even through the smallest of gestures.

Free book copies are available on Friday, January 19, on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is necessary.

Kits to Work on at Home

The library offers two kits for kids to take home in January. The first is a Winter Wonderland Giveaway, available on Friday, January 19. The second is a pop-up science kit available on Monday, January 29.

Registration is not required for either event. The kits are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Continuing Events

Except for January 2, Brian Thompson’s “Nature’s Gentle Tai Chi Gong” continues each Tuesday in January at 9 a.m. Sessions lead participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movements with mental and physical health benefits. Registration opens a week before each session through a link on the library events calendar website.

On Tuesday, January 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library hosts a gathering for those with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and their families and caregivers. Participants can relax and socialize while enjoying presentations, activities, and refreshments. Registration is required and opens at 9 a.m. on January 9.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all January events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Find information on the remaining December events here.

The library is located at 400 Lakewood Boulevard and is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

The library is closed for New Year’s Day on January 1, and on January 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.