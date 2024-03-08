Park Forest Library Offers a Variety of Health Sessions and Entertainment in April

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Public Library has something of interest for all ages in April, including health sessions, a virtual presentation with a well-known autism rights proponent, a concert with a noted environmental folk singer, and an opportunity to revisit a classic movie.

Autism Acceptance Month

The Park Forest Library has programs celebrating Autism Acceptance Month in April (Image PFPL)

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and the Park Forest Public Library is celebrating with a giveaway for kids and a virtual session with noted autism spokesperson, Temple Grandin.

The Illinois Libraries Present series features Dr. Temple Grandin in a virtual presentation on April 3. (Image PFPL)

Illinois Libraries Present features a discussion with animal behaviorist Temple Grandin on Wednesday, April 3, at 7 p.m. Using the latest research, Grandin explores the world of visual thinkers and the latest approaches to educating, parenting, and collaborating with them. She has firsthand experience living with autism and is an outspoken proponent of autism rights.

Registration is necessary and participants will receive a link to access the presentation.

On Monday, April 15, the library has a special prize giveaway for kids available in the Kids’ Zone. There are limited materials and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, contact Miss Nicki at (708) 748-3731, extension 31.

A Piece of Park Forest (Rescheduled)

Park Forest Mayor Joseph Woods kicks off “A Piece of Park Forest” on April 6. (Image PFPL)

Park Forest Mayor and Poet Laureate Joseph Woods kicks off a new series at the library featuring local artists and authors. The program, originally scheduled for January, is on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. in the Ringering Room. Registration is not necessary but the Library would appreciate registrations.

Health Sessions Scheduled for April

The library is offering three instructional sessions on health and wellness. They are: The Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Brain Health, and An Introduction to Meditation.

Learn the early detection signs of Alzheimer’s Disease on April 13. (Image PFPL)

The Alzheimer’s awareness session covers ten common warning signs of the disease, normal age-related changes, and the benefits of an early diagnosis. The one-hour program is at 1 p.m. on April 13, in the Ringering Room. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on April 6.

A three-part series on brain health begins on April 25 at the Park Forest Public Library (Image PFPL)

Part one of a three-part Brain Health Series is on Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. The first session, “Head Strong,” discusses the brain health benefits of a healthy diet and exercise. Molly Hofer of the University of Illinois Extension will lead the discussion. Parts two and three of the series will be on May 30 and June 20.

Registration is necessary and opens at 9 a.m. on April 18.

Learn the basics of meditation at the library on April 25. (Image PFPL)

An “Introduction to Meditation” will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. The Shambhala Meditation Group of Matteson will conduct the session. The class covers the basic meditation techniques taught in the Shambhala community.

Registration is necessary and opens on March 25.

Tom Neilson Live Concert

Folk singer Tom Neilson appears at the Park Forest Library on April 18. (Image PFPL)

Folk musician, political satirist, and environmentalist Tom Neilson returns to Park Forest and performs in the Ringering Room at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 18. A current resident of Massachusetts, Neilson has performed numerous times in the village and received the 2018 Park Forest Environment Award.

Registration is necessary and is now open.

Programs for Teens and Kids

On Thursday, April 4, at 4:30 p.m., teens can express what is new in their lives by creating their personal vision board. Poster paper, magazines, glue, and scissors are provided. Participants may bring their own materials. Space for this event is limited, and registration is necessary.

Kids and adults can learn about coyotes on April 23. (Image PFPL)

Representatives from the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie will be at the library on April 23 at 4 p.m. for a presentation about coyotes. Learn about what they eat, how they communicate, and what to do if you encounter a coyote. The presentation is geared to kids, but adults are welcome to attend.

Registration for this event will open on March 25.

Silver Screen Movie Matinee

“Fried Green Tomatoes” is the April featured film in the Silver Screen Movie Matinee Series. (Image PFPL)

The April Movie Matinee is “Fried Green Tomatoes.” This 1991 film starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Cicely Tyson, tells the story of the bonds built when an unhappy housewife befriends an older woman in a nursing home.

The movie is shown in the Ringering Room at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on April 23.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all April events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Find information on the remaining March events here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.