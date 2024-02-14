Park Forest Library Celebrates Women’s History Month and Gets a Little Spicey!

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Join the Park Forest Public to celebrate Women’s History Month with spice. Come see the “Barbie” movie. The March novel is “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory. And join a Zoom presentation with Ruth E. Carter, who designed costumes for the movies “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Spice Up Your Life!

The Park Forest Public Library starts the “Spice Up Your Life Monthly Spice Club” on March 4. (Image PFPL)

On Monday, March 4, the Park Forest Public Library introduces the Spice Up Your Life Monthly Spice Club. Each month features a different book, a spice blend, and a recipe card inspired by the book.

The first featured book for the Monthly Spice Club is “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory. (Image PFPL)

The March novel is “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory. The spice selection is cinnamon. The book follows Isabelle, a 25-year-old editorial assistant at a publishing company, assigned to work with a high-profile author who is late in delivering his next book. No registration is required. Books, spices, and recipe cards are available while supply lasts.

The Barbie Movie and Two Kids’ Activities for Women’s History Month

The Barbie Movie will be shown in the Ringering Room at 4:30 p.m. on March 20. (Image PFPL)

The PFPL will show the widely acclaimed film “Barbie” at 4:30 p.m. in the Ringering Room. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Picture category.

The film is rated PG-13, and registration is necessary. For more information, contact Kaitlyn at (708) 748-3731, extension 31.

Kids and teens can create their own bracelets in the Kids’ Zone on March 18. (Image PFPL)

Kids’ Zone

Kids and teens are invited to the Kids’ Zone on Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m. for a bracelet-making craft session. Personalize your bracelet with all materials supplied by the library.

Registration is required and opens on February 26.

Girl Power Swag Bags will be available while supplies last on March 25. (Image PFPL)

Kids can stop by the library on Monday, March 25, to pick up a Girl Power Swag Bag. The bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is necessary. Contact the library to check on remaining availability.

Virtual Presentation Offered by Illinois Libraries Present

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter is the featured guest on the March Illinois Libraries Present session. (Image PFPL)

“Ruth E. Carter: Interweaving Tradition & Imagination Through Costume Design” is the March presentation from Illinois Libraries Present. The Zoom virtual program for Women’s History Month occurs on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Carter won Academy Awards for costume design for “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She is the first Black woman to win multiple Academy Awards in any category. National Public Radio host Aisha Harris joins Carter for this presentation.

Registration is necessary. You may register now. Registrants will receive the Zoom link to join the presentation.

Social Knitting Circle Returns

The Social Knitting Circle returns to the library on March 7 and March 21. (Image PFPL)

The Social Knitting Circle returns in March for older adults, with sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 7 and 21. Join other knitters and crocheters to share ideas, techniques, and conversation. We ask participants to bring materials or use the basic supplies available.

Registration is necessary and opens one week before each class. Space is limited.

Silver Screen Movie Matinee

The Color Purple

“The Color Purple” is the Park Forest Library’s Movie Matinee on March 26. (Image PFPL)

Stop by the library on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. for a screening of the recently released musical drama “The Color Purple.” Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, the film stars Taraji P. Henson, Colmon Domingo, and Danielle Brooks, who received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

Registration is necessary and opens at 9 a.m. on March 19.

Continuing Events

Tai Chi for older patrons will be at the Park Forest Library on Tuesdays in March. (PFPL Image)

Brian Thompson’s “Nature’s Gentle Tai Chi Gong” continues designated Tuesdays in March at 9 a.m. There is no class on March 19. Thompson leads participants in breathing, relaxation, self-calming, and gentle movements with mental and physical health benefits. Registration opens a week before each session through a link on the library events calendar website.

Library Hours and Information

Additional details and registration links for all March events appear on the library’s monthly water bill insert (shown below) or at pfpl.org/calendar. Find information on the remaining February events here.

The library at 400 Lakewood Boulevard is open for all services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.