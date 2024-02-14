GSU Extends Enrollment Deposit Date to June 1, 2024

University Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Governors State University (GovState) extends the Enrollment Deposit Date to June 1, 2024. This is specifically for new first-year (Freshman) students. This decision comes in response to anticipated delays in processing and transmitting information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the US Department of Education, with an expected processing time of approximately six weeks. These delays also impact the timeline for the university’s software vendors, who facilitate the conversion of FAFSA data into financial aid offers for students.

Do Not Postpone Completing FAFSA Despite Delays

Despite these delays, GovState urges prospective students not to postpone completing the FAFSA, as further delays may occur in estimating award packages. All students may qualify for Federal Direct Loans regardless of income, but completing the FAFSA is essential to determine eligibility and loan amounts. It’s worth noting that GovState operates on rolling admissions for undergraduate programs and will continue to admit students beyond the extended June 1 deadline.

Additionally, GovState encourages undocumented students ineligible for Federal Financial Aid to utilize the Illinois Alternative Application. This alternative avenue allows qualifying undocumented students to apply for Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants, supporting attendance at eligible Illinois colleges, universities, and career education programs. Interested students can access the Illinois Alternative Application via the Illinois Student Assistance Commission website.

Regular updates regarding financial aid policies and timing adjustments will be provided on the Office of Financial Aid’s website. GovState pledges to communicate any further delays from the Department of Education and their potential impact on student aid. To assist students in completing the FAFSA or Alternative Application, the Office of Financial Aid will host free FAFSA Completion Workshops, with participants entering into a drawing for a GSU Bookstore Gift Card.

Click here for more information and workshop dates.

Despite challenges posed by delays in FAFSA processing, GovState emphasizes the importance of not delaying matriculation for Fall 2024. The university remains committed to supporting students, parents, and the broader community during these uncertain times.

This is news from Governors State University.