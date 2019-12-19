Marian Catholic Student Awarded QuestBridge Scholarship to Yale

John Hatcher of Sauk Village is one of only 1,127 top high school seniors selected to receive a full four-year scholarship and admission to the nation’s top colleges through the Questbridge National College Match Program. (Photo: Marian Catholic)

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Marian Catholic High School is excited to announce that senior John Hatcher of Sauk Village, Illinois is one of only 1,127 top high school seniors selected to receive a full four-year scholarship and admission to the nation’s top colleges through the Questbridge National College Match Program. Out of 14,926 applicants, Questbridge selected 5,842 Finalists for consideration for the Match Scholarship. Of those Finalists, 1,127 outstanding students were selected as this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients, including John who was awarded a scholarship to Yale.

Match Scholarship Recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring that education at a top college is affordable for high-achieving, low-income students and their families. QuestBridge’s 40 college partners include liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Williams, and exceptional research universities such as Columbia, Duke, Rice, Stanford, and Yale. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

“This year’s record number of Match Scholarship Recipients truly reflects the commitment of our college partners to support all students, regardless of their family’s financial background,” said Ana McCullough, CEO, and Co-Founder of QuestBridge. “As a result, highly deserving, low-income students can dream big and reach their full potential.”

A member of Marian Catholic’s speech team, John has distinguished himself as an advocate for those in need and an activist for the injustice he sees. In the fall of 2018, in front of city officials and citizens, John spoke at the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s ON TO 2050 event to share his perspective on how Chicago could become a more safe, secure, and just place. As one of his teachers noted, “John uses his education as a vehicle to share his passions and insights with the world. Everything he does has a specific purpose and intent: make the world a better and more understanding place. I know John is destined for greatness.”All Finalists who ultimately matriculate to QuestBridge college partners join the QuestBridge Scholars Network, which provides ongoing support and engagement opportunities.

The QuestBridge Scholars Network and Alumni Association now includes over 16,000 current college students and graduates worldwide.