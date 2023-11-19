Experience A Very Grande Prairie Christmas Concert with Dr. David Brunner

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Grande Prairie Singers will soon begin its 47th concert season and celebrate the return of its distinguished former director. Dr. David Brunner will lead the Singers in “A Very Grande Prairie Christmas” holiday concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 2. The event will be at Flossmoor Community Church, 2218 Hutchison Road in Flossmoor.

For ten years, Dr. Brunner was the Director of the group when it was known as the Park Forest Singers. For 30 years afterward, he was a Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Central Florida. There, he appeared as a conductor, composer, teacher, conference presenter, and judge. The position took him across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

An ASCAP award-winning composer, his works have been sung and recorded worldwide.

Under his guidance and in the best tradition of the organization, the Singers will present a wide variety of contemporary and classical music. Listen for both sacred and secular compositions to welcome the season and will include an audience singalong of holiday favorites.

“A Very Grande Prairie Christmas” holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Graphic Supplied)

The Grande Prairie Singers Welcome New Members

As a member of the Grande Prairie Singers, you’ll experience the nurturing environment fostered by David L. Brunner. Through regular rehearsals and personalized guidance, he encourages each singer to grow and excel, enhancing their vocal skills and musical sensitivity.

Brunner’s artistic direction brings forth an inspired and diverse repertoire for the choir. From classic choral masterpieces to contemporary compositions, the Grande Prairie Singers explore various musical genres, captivating audiences with heartfelt interpretations.

The Grande Prairie Singers embrace inclusivity, welcoming singers of all backgrounds and experiences. The sense of community within the Grande Prairie Singers fosters lasting bonds of friendship among members, united by their shared love for music.