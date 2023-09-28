Morticia (Allison McReynolds) and Gomez Addams (Xavier Barham) do a tango on their porch. The musical The Addams Family runs at The Drama Group from October 6 to 15.
Morticia (Allison McReynolds) and Gomez Addams (Xavier Barham) do a tango on their porch. The musical The Addams Family runs at The Drama Group from October 6 to 15. (PHOTO SUPPLIED)
The Drama Group Opens its 92nd Season with The Addams Family

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group ghoulishly celebrates the opening of its 92nd season with the kooky, spooky, upside-down world of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical comedy based on the characters created by Charles Addams; music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice. Directed by Tyler McMahon; Vocal Direction by Thomas McMahon and Choreographer Ariel Spires.

Show times for THE ADDAMS FAMILY are 7:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. There is an ADDED Saturday matinee October 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. October 8 and 15.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com. There you will be able to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS – THE ADDAMS FAMILY

America’s darkest family comes to life in this original musical comedy, embracing every father’s nightmare! Wednesday Addams is known for her love of darkness. She has fallen in love with a sweet man from a seemingly respectable and ordinary family. As Wednesday falls in love, family members begin to find out. This forces Gomez, her father, to keep a secret from his love, Morticia. Meanwhile, Pugsley and Grandmama scheme and Uncle Fester relates by finding a love of his own. Everything will change on the dreadful night the Addams host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his ‘normal’ family. What could go wrong?

Come and find out what does go wrong.

COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

  • Masks will no longer be required for audience members.
  • The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.
  • This policy is subject to change.

The Addams Family Cast

NAME

CHARACTER

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Xavier Barham

Gomez

DeKalb, IL

Allison McReynolds

Morticia

South Elgin, IL

Abriella Caravette

Wednesday

New Lenox, IL

Andrew Pappas

Lucas

Tinley Park, IL

Michael Behrens

Uncle Fester

Flossmoor, IL

Emma Froeschle

Pugsley

Manteno, IL

Alicia Cuccia

Grandmama

Mokena, IL

Brandon Willard-Rose

Mal

Flossmoor, IL

Angel Mirkov

Alice

Bradley, IL

JR Willard-Rose

Lurch

Flossmoor, IL

Margie Hess

Cousin Itt

New Lenox, IL

Ben Froeschle

Thing

Manteno, IL

Lamari Brock

Ancestor / Egyptian

Park Forest, IL

Payton Candiano

Ancestor / Twin

Glenwood, IL

Amelia Chavez

Ancestor / Puritan

Chicago, IL

Elaina Dague

Ancestor / Cowgirl

Homewood, IL

Rachel DeBoer

Ancestor / Flapper

Homewood, IL

Sol Delgado

Ancestor / Regency

DeKalb, IL

David Ford

Ancestor / Aunt Herman

Orland Park, IL

Jaedyn Long

Ancestor / Bride

Munster, IN

Gabe McKinney

Ancestor / Jester

Homewood, IL

Thomas McMahon

PunkRocker/GrimReapr

Bradley, IL

Sadie Montoya

Ancestor / Twin

Flossmoor, IL

Cruz Pierce

Ancestor / Caveman

Chicago, IL

Julian Solis

Ancestor/FoundingFather

St John, IN

PRODUCTION STAFF

POSITION

TOWN OF RESIDENCE

Tyler McMahon

Director / Set Design

Bradley, IL

Thomas McMahon

Vocal Director

Bradley, IL

Ariel Spires

Choreographer

Chicago, IL

Xavier Barham

Fight Choreographer

DeKalb, IL

Meg James

Assistant Director

Highland, IN

Jennifer Larkin

Lighting Design

New Lenox, IL

Terri Devine

Costumes

Orland Park, IL

Regina Gadotti

Hair & Make Up

Chicago Heights, IL

Dave Martin

Sound Engineer

Oak Forest, IL

Ron Edwards

Sound Engineer

Chicago Heights, IL

Chuck Kaffka

Construction Lead

Tinley Park IL

Michael Behrens

Décor / Paint Lead

Flossmoor, IL

Ethan Sheely

Props

Schererville, IN

Amanda Ringler

Stage Manager

Kankakee, IL

Rose Crockett

Production Manager

Chicago Heights, IL

Diane Kaffka

Marketing

Tinley Park, IL

Tina Zagone

Publicity / Marketing

Olympia Fields, IL

Photos courtesy of The Drama Group by Stacey Froeschle.

  • The Addams Family
  • Some of the Addams Family ancestors walk through the graveyard.
  • Some of the Addams Family ancestors go for a graveyard stroll.
  • Lucas Beineke (Andrew Pappas) and Wednesday Addams (Abriella Caravette) have a romantic moment in the basement of the Addams mansion.
  • Some of the Addams Family ancestors gather at the family crypt.
  • Lurch (J.R. Willard-Rose) stands at the front door of the Addams mansion.
  • Some of the Addams Family ancestors peer through the windows as Morticia (Allison McReynolds) and Gomez Addams (Xavier Barham) sit in their parlor.
  • Pugsley Addams (Emma Froeschle) waits for his sister in the mansion’s basement.
  • Morticia (Allison McReynolds) and Gomez Addams (Xavier Barham) do a tango on their porch.
  • (L to R) Mal Beineke (Brandon Willard-Rose), his son Lucas Beineke (Andrew Pappas) and Alice Beineke (Angel Mirkov) are intimidated at the sight of Lurch (J.R. Willard-Rose) at the Addams’ front door.

