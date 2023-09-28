The Drama Group Opens its 92nd Season with The Addams Family

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group ghoulishly celebrates the opening of its 92nd season with the kooky, spooky, upside-down world of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical comedy based on the characters created by Charles Addams; music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice. Directed by Tyler McMahon; Vocal Direction by Thomas McMahon and Choreographer Ariel Spires.

Show times for THE ADDAMS FAMILY are 7:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. There is an ADDED Saturday matinee October 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. October 8 and 15.

The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com. There you will be able to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.

SYNOPSIS – THE ADDAMS FAMILY

America’s darkest family comes to life in this original musical comedy, embracing every father’s nightmare! Wednesday Addams is known for her love of darkness. She has fallen in love with a sweet man from a seemingly respectable and ordinary family. As Wednesday falls in love, family members begin to find out. This forces Gomez, her father, to keep a secret from his love, Morticia. Meanwhile, Pugsley and Grandmama scheme and Uncle Fester relates by finding a love of his own. Everything will change on the dreadful night the Addams host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his ‘normal’ family. What could go wrong?

Come and find out what does go wrong.

COVID 19 PROTOCOLS

Masks will no longer be required for audience members.

The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.

This policy is subject to change.

The Addams Family Cast

NAME CHARACTER TOWN OF RESIDENCE Xavier Barham Gomez DeKalb, IL Allison McReynolds Morticia South Elgin, IL Abriella Caravette Wednesday New Lenox, IL Andrew Pappas Lucas Tinley Park, IL Michael Behrens Uncle Fester Flossmoor, IL Emma Froeschle Pugsley Manteno, IL Alicia Cuccia Grandmama Mokena, IL Brandon Willard-Rose Mal Flossmoor, IL Angel Mirkov Alice Bradley, IL JR Willard-Rose Lurch Flossmoor, IL Margie Hess Cousin Itt New Lenox, IL Ben Froeschle Thing Manteno, IL Lamari Brock Ancestor / Egyptian Park Forest, IL Payton Candiano Ancestor / Twin Glenwood, IL Amelia Chavez Ancestor / Puritan Chicago, IL Elaina Dague Ancestor / Cowgirl Homewood, IL Rachel DeBoer Ancestor / Flapper Homewood, IL Sol Delgado Ancestor / Regency DeKalb, IL David Ford Ancestor / Aunt Herman Orland Park, IL Jaedyn Long Ancestor / Bride Munster, IN Gabe McKinney Ancestor / Jester Homewood, IL Thomas McMahon PunkRocker/GrimReapr Bradley, IL Sadie Montoya Ancestor / Twin Flossmoor, IL Cruz Pierce Ancestor / Caveman Chicago, IL Julian Solis Ancestor/FoundingFather St John, IN PRODUCTION STAFF POSITION TOWN OF RESIDENCE Tyler McMahon Director / Set Design Bradley, IL Thomas McMahon Vocal Director Bradley, IL Ariel Spires Choreographer Chicago, IL Xavier Barham Fight Choreographer DeKalb, IL Meg James Assistant Director Highland, IN Jennifer Larkin Lighting Design New Lenox, IL Terri Devine Costumes Orland Park, IL Regina Gadotti Hair & Make Up Chicago Heights, IL Dave Martin Sound Engineer Oak Forest, IL Ron Edwards Sound Engineer Chicago Heights, IL Chuck Kaffka Construction Lead Tinley Park IL Michael Behrens Décor / Paint Lead Flossmoor, IL Ethan Sheely Props Schererville, IN Amanda Ringler Stage Manager Kankakee, IL Rose Crockett Production Manager Chicago Heights, IL Diane Kaffka Marketing Tinley Park, IL Tina Zagone Publicity / Marketing Olympia Fields, IL

Photo Gallery

Photos courtesy of The Drama Group by Stacey Froeschle.