The Drama Group Opens its 92nd Season with The Addams Family

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Drama Group ghoulishly celebrates the opening of its 92nd season with the kooky, spooky, upside-down world of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical comedy based on the characters created by Charles Addams; music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice. Directed by Tyler McMahon; Vocal Direction by Thomas McMahon and Choreographer Ariel Spires.
Show times for THE ADDAMS FAMILY are 7:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. There is an ADDED Saturday matinee October 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. October 8 and 15.
The Drama Group has an online ticketing service – BookTix Ticketing and Livestreaming. All tickets are at The Drama Group BookTix website dg.booktix.com. There you will be able to set up your account with “The Drama Group-BookTix Box Office.” Or you may always opt to call our Box Office at 708-755-3444.
SYNOPSIS – THE ADDAMS FAMILY
America’s darkest family comes to life in this original musical comedy, embracing every father’s nightmare! Wednesday Addams is known for her love of darkness. She has fallen in love with a sweet man from a seemingly respectable and ordinary family. As Wednesday falls in love, family members begin to find out. This forces Gomez, her father, to keep a secret from his love, Morticia. Meanwhile, Pugsley and Grandmama scheme and Uncle Fester relates by finding a love of his own. Everything will change on the dreadful night the Addams host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his ‘normal’ family. What could go wrong?
Come and find out what does go wrong.
COVID 19 PROTOCOLS
- Masks will no longer be required for audience members.
- The Drama Group still encourages people to wear masks while in the building.
- This policy is subject to change.
The Addams Family Cast
|
NAME
|
CHARACTER
|
TOWN OF RESIDENCE
|
Xavier Barham
|
Gomez
|
DeKalb, IL
|
Allison McReynolds
|
Morticia
|
South Elgin, IL
|
Abriella Caravette
|
Wednesday
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Andrew Pappas
|
Lucas
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Michael Behrens
|
Uncle Fester
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Emma Froeschle
|
Pugsley
|
Manteno, IL
|
Alicia Cuccia
|
Grandmama
|
Mokena, IL
|
Brandon Willard-Rose
|
Mal
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Angel Mirkov
|
Alice
|
Bradley, IL
|
JR Willard-Rose
|
Lurch
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Margie Hess
|
Cousin Itt
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Ben Froeschle
|
Thing
|
Manteno, IL
|
Lamari Brock
|
Ancestor / Egyptian
|
Park Forest, IL
|
Payton Candiano
|
Ancestor / Twin
|
Glenwood, IL
|
Amelia Chavez
|
Ancestor / Puritan
|
Chicago, IL
|
Elaina Dague
|
Ancestor / Cowgirl
|
Homewood, IL
|
Rachel DeBoer
|
Ancestor / Flapper
|
Homewood, IL
|
Sol Delgado
|
Ancestor / Regency
|
DeKalb, IL
|
David Ford
|
Ancestor / Aunt Herman
|
Orland Park, IL
|
Jaedyn Long
|
Ancestor / Bride
|
Munster, IN
|
Gabe McKinney
|
Ancestor / Jester
|
Homewood, IL
|
Thomas McMahon
|
PunkRocker/GrimReapr
|
Bradley, IL
|
Sadie Montoya
|
Ancestor / Twin
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Cruz Pierce
|
Ancestor / Caveman
|
Chicago, IL
|
Julian Solis
|
Ancestor/FoundingFather
|
St John, IN
|
PRODUCTION STAFF
|
POSITION
|
TOWN OF RESIDENCE
|
Tyler McMahon
|
Director / Set Design
|
Bradley, IL
|
Thomas McMahon
|
Vocal Director
|
Bradley, IL
|
Ariel Spires
|
Choreographer
|
Chicago, IL
|
Xavier Barham
|
Fight Choreographer
|
DeKalb, IL
|
Meg James
|
Assistant Director
|
Highland, IN
|
Jennifer Larkin
|
Lighting Design
|
New Lenox, IL
|
Terri Devine
|
Costumes
|
Orland Park, IL
|
Regina Gadotti
|
Hair & Make Up
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Dave Martin
|
Sound Engineer
|
Oak Forest, IL
|
Ron Edwards
|
Sound Engineer
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Chuck Kaffka
|
Construction Lead
|
Tinley Park IL
|
Michael Behrens
|
Décor / Paint Lead
|
Flossmoor, IL
|
Ethan Sheely
|
Props
|
Schererville, IN
|
Amanda Ringler
|
Stage Manager
|
Kankakee, IL
|
Rose Crockett
|
Production Manager
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Diane Kaffka
|
Marketing
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Tina Zagone
|
Publicity / Marketing
|
Olympia Fields, IL
Photo Gallery
Photos courtesy of The Drama Group by Stacey Froeschle.